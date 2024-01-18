New Deadpool 3 Photo Could Retcon a Major Marvel Death

Deadpool 3, the first Deadpool movie to be Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, has the unenviable task of blending the X-Men and Marvel Universes, a move already teased in the mid-credits scene of The Marvels. With Deadpool involved, it’s sure to be a chaotic process, and now a new set photo suggests it will incorporate — and possibly even retcon — one of the most beloved X-Men movies, despite its director’s earlier claims.

Star Ryan Reynolds shared a Deadpool 3 set photo on Instagram, which showed two chairs that read “Logan” and “Wade Wilson” on their backs. That’s nothing new, but behind them is tall foliage that looks like a cornfield.

Cornfields played a prominent role in Logan. While on the run, Logan, Laura, and Charles Xavier assist the Munson family, who shelter them for the night at their farm. Late at night, Logan and Will Munson look out over a field of genetically modified corn grown to make corn syrup for sugary drinks.

Back in the farmhouse, twisted Logan clone X-24 is seen in the doorway of Charles’ room. Charles mistakes the intruder for Logan and tries to talk to him, only to be fatally stabbed. It’s a heartbreaking scene that contributes to Logan’s emotional core, but could it be revisited in Deadpool 3?

In the past, it’s always been clear that the minds behind Deadpool 3 consider Logan integral to the X-Men universe. In a video posted in September 2022, Ryan Reynolds said Logan is a “totally separate thing” and “Logan died in Logan; not touching that.”

Could Deadpool 3 undo Charles’ death, forcing the TVA to get involved? 20th Century Fox

Director Shawn Levy went further in November 2023, telling BroBible, “Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened.” But just because Logan happened, that doesn’t mean Logan can’t happen differently.

There have long been rumors that Loki’s Time Variance Authority will be involved with Deadpool 3, with TVA mascot Miss Minutes even chatting with the official Deadpool account on Twitter. Maybe Wade will accidentally prevent Charles’ death, forcing the TVA to get involved.

This wouldn’t have to make liars out of Levy and Reynolds. Logan would still die at the end of Logan, and the events of Logan would still be canon, they would just be canon in a way that would have to be fixed by the TVA. It’s a sneaky loophole, but one Deadpool himself would definitely exploit.

Logan director James Mangold has already given his blessing to all sorts of multiversal chicanery. In a tweet posted after Wolverine’s involvement in Deadpool 3 was revealed, he said, “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. ... I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends cook up!”

No matter what the endgame is, Deadpool 3 is set to be a love letter to Wolverine and Logan. If plot points are retconned, it will be in a way that’s respectful of what came before... or at least as respectful as Deadpool can be.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024.