Genshin Impact 's impressive updates just keep coming . Every six weeks or so, the free-to-play game receives a sizable update, which will typically add new characters, locations, events, and more. The version 1.3 update will introduce Xiao to the main roster in February. But what comes after that? What will Genshin Impact add as part of the version 1.4 update ?

Here's everything we know about Genshin Impact version 1.4 and what happens after.

When is the Genshin Impact version 1.4 release date?

We don't yet have a concrete release date for Genshin Impact version 1.4, but we can estimate one by using miHoYo's ideal schedule that a new update will release every six weeks.

Genshin Impact version 1.4 will debut on or around March 17, 2021.

Is there a Genshin Impact version 1.4 trailer?

No, the update has yet to be officially announced, so there isn't a trailer available yet.

Ayaka and Lumine miHoYo

Who are the new Genshin Impact version 1.4 characters?

We don't yet know who will be joining Genshin Impact in version 1.4. There are a few routes that miHoYo can go. For starters, they could introduce one of the eight characters that were leaked in late 2020. The leaker Nepnep suggests that the Mimi character from the leak will be available as a new four-star in Genshin Impact version 1.4. They also state that the long-rumored ice character, Ayaka , will be added in version 1.4 as well.

Rosario , who players met during their time on Dragonspine is allegedly going to be featured on a version 1.4 banner, too. They'll be paired with Venti, who isn't a new character but is certainly somebody whose return has been hotly anticipated.

Will Genshin Impact version 1.4 add Hu Tao?

Though many players believed that Hu Tao would be included in Genshin Impact version 1.3, they have yet to be officially announced, leaving version 1.4 as a possibility.

Despite this, Hu Tao will likely still come in Version 1.3. As certain Genshin Impact specialists have said, Hu Tao has the chance to be the third banner in version 1.3.

So yes, Hu Tao is expected to be added to Genshin Impact prior to the launch of version 1.4

What are the Genshin Impact version 1.4 events?

Genshin Impact version 1.3 is centered on the Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue. Version 1.4 supposedly focuses on the Lantern Rite's Mondstadtian counterpart, the Windbloom Festival . Unlike the Lantern Rite Festival, this event is brand new, so there's no expectation for how it works.

That's the only known new event for version 1.4. There will likely be more announced as we get closer to the actual release.

Supposed screenshots from Inazuma

Will Genshin Impact version 1.4 add Inazuma?

Along with Ayaka, Inazuma has been a highly anticipated addition to Genshin Impact. Zhongli alluded to what's happening in the country during the chapter 1 coda and it's certainly the game's next big destination. Despite this, it's likely not going to be featured in version 1.4. Current rumors suggest that Inuzuma won't be ready until version 1.5 or 1.6 at the earliest.

There likely won't be a new region added to the game for version 1.4.

When is the Genshin Impact version 1.5 release date?

Again by using the six-week metric, Genshin Impact version 1.5 will probably debut around April 28, 2021 .