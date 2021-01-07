Genshin Impact has an endless cast. Additional playable characters are added on a regular basis. Xiao was added to the game with update 1.3. Many assume that there will be a third banner after Keqing is on the way and will add Zhongli's boss at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao .

Luckily, Genshin Impact's closed beta test server already features the character, so we know what you need to farm for Hu Tao's Ascensions and talent levels.

Here are the seven items that you need to farm before Hu Tao lands in Genshin Impact.

What are Hu Tao's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

According to a recently updated Reddit graphic, upgrading Hu Tao's talents requires "Diligence" talent books, Nectar-themed items, three Crowns of Insight, and Shard of a Foul Legacy. Meanwhile, to ascend Hu Tao and unlock her level caps, you'll need a mix of Agnidus Agate, Juvenile Jade (or Everflame Seeds, depending on how the update pans out), Silk Flowers, and again Nectar-themed items.

Upgrade materials needed for Hu Tao. u/Deviltakoyaki / MiHoYo

Where can you farm "Diligence" talent books in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need many "Diligence" series talent books to max out Hu Tao's talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Diligence," Guide to "Diligence," and Philosophies of "Diligence." All three can be obtained as drops from the Taishan Mansion domain located by Jueyun Karst in Liyue. You first need to be Adventure Rank 26 to access the domain and you need to visit the mansion on Tuesday or Friday or Sunday to secure the drops.

For specific numbers, Hu Tao requires nine Teachings of "Diligence," 63 Guide to "Diligence," and 114 Philosophies of "Diligence."

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every talent in Genshin Impact. Hu Tao is no exception. Unlike the other things on this list, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight in the regular game. It's primarily acquired through events like Unreconciled Stars and Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which both rewarded one Crown of Insight. You can also obtain one by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Luckily, Hu Tao only needs one Crown per talent. Focus on upgrading the talents that you use the most.

Where can you farm Shard of a Foul Legacy in Genshin Impact?

Hu Tao needs 18 Shadow of the Warrior to max out her talents. This begins being required at Talent level 6. You can acquire Shadow of the Warrior by defeating Tartaglia in the Enter the Golden House Trounce Domain when set to level 70 or higher.

The domain becomes available after completing Chapter 1, Act 3: "A New Star Approaches." You can challenge the domain once per week with the reset occurring on Monday at 4 a.m. Eastern.

How can you farm Nectar in Genshin Impact?

Hu Tao requires Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and Energy Nectar for improving her character. Nectar is necessary for both increasing talent level and ascending her level cap.

All three items are found by killing Whopperflowers. Whopperflower Nectar is dropped by any slain slime; Shimmering Nectar, are dropped by Whopperflowers at level 40 or higher; Energy Nectar is dropped by Whopperflowers that are level 60 and higher.

There's no singular location in Teyvat that you can attend for all your Whopperflower needs. However, you can pinpoint a nearby Whopperflower using your Adventure's Handbook, by selecting the creature as a tracking target. This provides an easy in-game farming route.

Where can you farm Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact?

As the latest Liyue Citizen to become playable, of course, Hu Tao requests the seldom-used Silk Flowers as her Ascension item. You can acquire the floral item using a few methods. The easiest way is to just buy them from Liyue locals. You can purchase up to five of them from both Ms. Bai in Qingce Village and Verr Goldet at the Wangshu Inn. Ms. Bai and Verr Goldet's stock will refresh every three and two days, respectively.

If you're a bit more eager to get your hands on Silk Flowers, you can harvest them yourself. They can be found in Liyue Harbor's Yujing Terrace, the same area where Glaze Lilies often spawn. You may also find an abundance of Silk Flowers directly surrounding the Wangshu Inn area.

Where can you farm Agnidus Agate and Juvenile Jade in Genshin Impact?

Hu Tao is a Pyro character, therefore she needs numerous Agnidus Agate for Ascensions. You can farm these items by defeating the Pyro Regisvine or Primo Geovishap in Liyue. Agnidus Agate can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt. You can also gain it as a drop from the weekly Wolf of the North boss fight. Hu Tao requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones.

In addition to the Agnidus Agate, Both Hu Tao needs Juvenile Jade for their Ascension. You can only acquire it as a drop from defeating the Primo Geovishap. They also have a chance to drop Agnidus Agate, so prioritize fighting them over the Pyro Regisvine for all your Hu Tao needs.