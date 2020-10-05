Everything we know about the leaked Genshin Impact version 1.1 update

Since officially launching in early September 2020 , Genshin Impact has continued to gain momentum as a free-to-play take on Breath of the Wild-style gameplay.

Despite such a recent launch, there are rumors swirling that Genshin Impact will soon receive a major update that will significantly increase the game's size.

Here's everything we know about Genshin Impact version 1.1.

When is the Genshin Impact 1.1 update release date?

Based on the final date presented in-game to claim version 1.0 rewards, Genshin Impact version 1.1 is expected to launch on Monday, October 12 .

Will Genshin Impact version 1.1 add new characters?

According to the leaks, the next update will feature as many as eight new playable characters. The number varies depending on where you find the leak, but the two most consistent characters named are Zhongli, a Geo-based character that attacks using polearm weapons and Ayaka, a Cryo-based character that uses a sword. Both characters were available at one point during Genshin Impact's various beta tests.

It's said that once the update launches, the player will automatically unlock one of these two at Adventure Rank 42.

Other playable character candidates include Baizhu, Childe, Dainsleif, and Ganyu. Each of these characters were previously playable during beta tests as well. Many of the candidates already appear in Genshin Impact via the sample voice-over section, where they're mentioned directly by name, but remain locked.

If we use the sample section as a roadmap, it also brings seven new names as potential playable characters: Xinyan, Yaoyao, Yunjin, Diona, Varka, Rosario, and Albedo. These names were found across voice lines for characters like Barbara, Kaeya, and Beidou.

While they might not all enter Genshin Impact with update 1.1, this gives us a slate of 11 new playable characters to expect down the line.

Will Genshin Impact version 1.1 introduce new lands?

Version 1.1 is rumored to introduce the third land, Inuzuma, which is themed after the Electro element. You'll allegedly be able to enter the area after reaching Adventure Rank 34.

What other changes will be added in Genshin Impact 1.1?

In addition to the aforementioned expansions, Genshin Impact version 1.1 is said to bring numerous gameplay adjustments.

New 8 player challenges.

You can get Original Resin twice a day from Katherine at different times.

friends online notice & private message system

New event with rewards wing-glider, mora, gems

Every mentioned addition would be an exciting change for Genshin Impact. Original Resin is what allows players to complete leylines, making valuable assets for grinding players. If that could be replenished to any degree, it would be much easier to progress in Genshin Impact.

Eight player challenges would double the current multiplayer cap of four players. If these are real changes to expect in the next update, Genshin Impact could become drastically more expansive in a short time.

Could the Genshin Impact 1.1 leaks be fake?

Could these amazing leaks be fake? Certainly. When the leaks began sprouting up on the official Genshin Impact Discord channel, the team established that they were questionable at best.

a statement from Discord MiHiYo

Further questioning their credibility, a reporter for Forbes found a version of the leak that claimed:

"Gacha rates will no longer display and the wish system is being changed to something where you are essentially guaranteed a choice of 4 or 5 star characters after a certain number of wishes with a new currency."

They argued that this change would be illegal in China, where it's required for all games to display their gatcha rates. Another version of the leak claimed that 1.1 would add the ability for players to get refunds on unwanted gatcha pulls.

We'll find out the truth in just a few days when Genshin Impact version 1.1 allegedly launches on October 12.