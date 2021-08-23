Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.2

Here we are again. It’s Genshin Impact update time. Although Genshin Impact Version 2.1 has yet to become available, that won’t stop us from theorizing about what’s to come. There’s already a sizable sum of information available for Genshin Impact Version 2.2. Some players can expect their first shot at the free five-star character, Aloy. Others believe there’s a rerun in store.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact Version 2.2.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 release date?

Developer miHoYo has yet to confirm a release date for Genshin Impact Version 2.2, but considering that the game updates every 42 days, we can estimate a date.

Genshin Impact Version 2.2 should be available on October 12, 2021.

Is there a Genshin Impact Version 2.2 trailer?

Whoops! There isn’t a trailer for Version 2.2 yet. Sadly, the update has yet to be properly announced, so we don’t have a trailer for the whole update. We do have a trailer for Aloy, a crossover character that will be free for non-PlayStation players in Version 2.2. You can watch that below.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 banners?

Since the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 beta has yet to commence, we don’t yet have a clear idea of what character banners will be available.

However, the leaker UBatcha has suggested that Version 2.2 will commence with a banner for the Electro five-star character, Yae Miko. She’ll allegedly wield a Catalyst. Yae will supposedly be followed by a rerun of the five-star Cryo Bow character, Ganyu.

These banners have yet to be confirmed, so don’t put all your eggs in the Yae and Ganyu basket.

Will there be more Inazuma in Genshin Impact Version 2.2?

Perhaps. Inazuma is known to have six total islands. As of 2.1’s release, players will be able to access all islands except for one mystical place called Tsurumi Island. According to the Version 2.1 livestream, Inazuma’s main narrative will conclude in Version 2.1.

Since we’re still waiting for Tsurumi Island, maybe it will house the region’s epilogue?

Tsurumi Island can give players a glimpse at what’s to come in future updates.

In lore, the island is described as:

“A mysterious island enshrouded in fog. No one has set foot here in many long years.”

That sounds like a perfect place for an intrepid player to explore in a new update.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 leaks?

Other than the banner leaks, there currently aren’t any further leaks regarding the update. Actual data-mined leaks will likely be available shortly after the Version 2.2 beta begins.

We don’t have a beta start date yet, but other updates have had betas shortly after an update launches. Genshin Impact Version 2.1 launches on August 31, you can expect the Version 2.2 beta to be available within a week after.