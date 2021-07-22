Genshin Impact Aloy release date and Horizon Zero Dawn crossover details

Genshin Impact is getting an epic crossover with Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy herself is set to become playable in Genshin Impact in the near future. Sure, there aren’t things like robo-animals available in Genshin Impact, but Aloy will have to make do with the various Ruin Guards scattered around Teyvat.

Here’s everything we know about Aloy in Genshin Impact and how this fits in with Horizon Forbidden West.

Is Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn really in Genshin Impact?

Surprisingly, yes! Sure, the Aloy in Genshin Impact might be a little anime-ified, but it’s still the same character you fell in love with during Horizon Zero Dawn. This isn’t her first crossover rodeo either. Aloy has previously guest-starred in games like Monster Hunter: World and Fortnite.

When is the Genshin Impact Aloy release date?

She’ll be available starting in Genshin Impact version 2.1, which arrives on September 1, 2021.

Aloy in her Genshin Impact crossover. miHoYo

How much does Aloy cost in Genshin Impact?

Free! You don’t have to pay a dime to get the red-haired wonder.

How do you get Aloy in Genshin Impact?

When she arrives, Aloy is going to be a free five-star character. To claim her, all you need is to be past Adventure Rank 20.

Aloy will arrive via your mail in Genshin Impact Version 2.1 if you’re on PlayStation. If you’re on another platform you’ll find Aloy in your mailbox when Version 2.2 launches.

You’ll be able to keep playing as Aloy well after the event concludes, but it’s unknown if Aloy herself will ever return.

Is Aloy a PlayStation exclusive character?

No. You can obtain Aloy on any platform with Genshin Impact available. Your platform only affects when you’ll be able to obtain here

Key art from when Genshin Impact characters came to Honkai Impact miHoYo

What abilities does Aloy have in Genshin Impact?

Like in her source material, the Aloy in Genshin Impact uses a bow. She’s a five-star Cryo archer. Her abilities center around Coils, which were inspired by her kit in the original Horizon Zero Dawn. She uses a Coil to activate, making her a must-have for any lacking team.

She comes with some constellations already filled up, similar to what Genshin Impact did with the PlayStation exclusive Sword of Descension weapon, which arrived with max refinement. There is no current way to obtain additional copies of Aloy.

What is the full crossover between Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn?

In addition to Aloy the character, Genshin Impact will also be gaining her iconic bow. It will be a four-star weapon that you can equip for any character. However, it will provide a special buff to Aloy herself.

You’ll be able to obtain this bow whenever Aloy is available on your preferred platform.