Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world RPG , boasting two dozen playable characters, but less than half of them are worth your time.

Here's Inverse's definitive ranking of every character that's been added to Genshin Impact so far.

We made this list by referencing mix of information, from Genshin Impact forums like its own subreddit, to articles published by PC Gamer and Forbes, to the editorial opinions of the Inverse gaming team.

S-tier characters in Genshin Impact

1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)

2. Venti (Anemo, Bow)

3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword)

4. Razor (Electro, Claymore)

5. Fischl (Electro, Bow)

6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

These six are difficult to come by, but once you obtain them, anything should be possible in Genshin Impact.

Diluc is easily one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact. He can deal high swaths of damage in a short amount of time.

Venti can stun entire battalions on a moment's notice.

QiQi can heal your party for enormous amounts of health in a very short time and that only increases the higher her attack gets.

If you have three sigils ready to go and activate Razor's elemental burst, he's an excellent 1-on-1 combatant.

Fischl's damage is rather lacking, but boy does she make up for it with her flexibility. You can fight foes from a distance with her bow, and Raven then easily dodge heavy attacks using her Elemental Burst.

Keqing is a DPS that's useful for similar reasons. In addition to her mobility, she's able to quickly maneuver around the battlefield then go in for quick hits that deal massive damage.

A-tier characters in Genshin Impact

7. Jean (Anemo, Sword)

8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)

9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)

10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword)

11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

Jean mixes Venti's crowd control with Qiqi's healing, making her an excellent hybrid, but a lacking replacement for either.

Xiangling produces fire at a promisingly damaging rate. Her Elemental Burst engulfs your surroundings in heavily damaging flames and stays active for far longer than seems fair.

Chongyun's Elemental Skill makes him especially helpful with freezing foes and making sure they continue to stay that way. Teaming him up with a hydro character will produce extremely favorable results.

The first Traveler element you get, Anemo, is fantastic. You can combine the Elemental Skill with basically anything else for a high amount of damage, making them a great partner for non-Anemo party members.

Xiao's Elemental Burst transforms him into a terrifying monster that will tear through any foe, but this form also drains a hefty amount of HP, requiring a healer to be effective.

B-tier characters in Genshin Impact

12. Mona (Water, Catalyst)

13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst)

14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)

15. Traveler (Geo, Sword)

16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)

17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

Mona is fantastic for traversal as the only character that can run across water. Her Elemental Burst traps foes in a Hydro Bubble, making her a fantastic setup for a high-level combo.

Barabra is a simple middle of the road healer. Her Elemental Skill is healing, but unfortunately makes her wet as well, opening Barbara up for external damage.

Ningguang is fine at defending, but she doesn't really do much else, making her difficult to play as on her own, but she can certainly take a few hits.

The Geo Traveler is absolutely fine. Their attack isn't fantastic, but they are needed to solve several puzzles and make traversal much easier.

Klee can do a lot of damage to numerous foes. If you don't have A-tier Pyro characters, she'll do well in a pinch.

Bennett is the definition of a combo character. He's not useful on his own, but excellently sets up other characters with enviable skill.

C-tier characters in Genshin Impact

18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)

19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword)

20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore)

21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)

22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword)

23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

C-Tier characters need no introduction because they're simply not worth it. Many of them like Lisa, Kaeyta, and Noelle are basic free characters that work as stand-ins but are quickly outmatches by anyone else. Sucrose, Xingqiu, and Beidou are paid but somehow forgettable. They're all surpassed by characters in other tiers. Use them if you need to activate an elemental resonance, but otherwise lock them away for eternity.

Amber-tier characters in Genshin Impact

24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)

Amber, so free and so flawed. Unless you're lighting totems, Amber's usefulness equals a mannequin's ability to walk. By that I mean, it's impossible... without using overwhelming dark magic that isn't intended for this world.