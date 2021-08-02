'Genshin Impact' Baal materials: 4 items to farm ASAP for Raiden Shogun

Genshin Impact’s next Archon is nearly here. So far, each of the game’s regions has had its own mortal incarnation of an elemental deity — Mondstat’s Anemo archer Venti and Liyue’s Geo polearm user Zhongli. They are two of the most powerful characters in the game, and the next such character will likely follow suit. The Electro Archon Raiden Shogun, also known as Baal, will come to Genshin Impact Version 2.1, finally allowing players to see what Inazuma’s leader can do on the battlefield.

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 is expected to launch on North American servers on August 31, if developer miHoyo keeps to its typical six-week update schedule.

You can start building her up right now by collecting everything Baal needs to max out her Ascensions and Talent Levels. Here’s everything you can farm now, along with everything we know about the new items due to roll out in Version 2.1.

What are Baal's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

All the Raiden Shogun Upgrade Materials. u/Deviltakoyaki / miHoYo

According to the beta test server, to ascend Raiden and unlock her level caps, you'll need a mix of the following:

Vajrada Amethyst

Storm Beads

Tenkumo Fruit

Handguard-themed items

Upgrading Raiden’s talents will require the following items:

"Light" talent scrolls

Handguard-themed items

Three Crowns of Insight

a new, unnamed boss drop item

Of the materials needed for Raiden, you can currently farm four of the necessary items. Everything else will be added when Genshin Impact Version 2.1 launches at the end of August.

Where can you farm Vajrada Amethyst in Genshin Impact?

Like all Electro characters, one of the necessary items to reach Baal’s maximum level is Vajrada Amethyst. You can obtain Vajrada Amethyst by defeating the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt. Occasionally, it can also be obtained by defeating weekly bosses like Stormterror and Childe.

Alternatively, Vajrada Amethyst can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

Raiden requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If you have any overflow, all forms of Vajrada Amethyst can be crafted into higher levels using an Alchemy Bench.

Where can you farm Storm Beads in Genshin Impact?

Storm Beads aren’t yet available in Genshin Impact. They’ll be added in Version 2.1 as a drop from the Electro Oceanid. Once available, the Electro Oceanid will also become a source for Vajrada Amethyst.

Where can you farm Tenkumo Fruit in Genshin Impact?

Tenkumo Fruit will be added in Genshin Impact Version 2.1. You’ll be able to harvest it on the new Inazuma area, Seirai island.

Where can you farm Handguard-themed items in Genshin Impact?

Raiden requires Old Handguards, Kageuchi Handguards, and Famed Handguards throughout leveling up her character. These are necessities for increasing her talent levels and ascending her level cap.

All three items are found by killing the new Inazuma enemy-type Nobushi. You can spot them by looking out for characters with big straw hats and ginormous katanas. These fellas can be found throughout Inazuma. You’ll likely initially accrue Handguards with little effort.

Old Handguards are dropped by any slain Nobushi

Kageuchi Handguards are dropped by level 40 and up Nobushi

Famed Handguards are dropped by Nobushi that are level 60 and higher

As you can see in the above video, farming routes for Handguards are basically everywhere. You can likely sneeze in Inazuma and hit a Handguard farming route. If you have little time for farming, however, your best bet is Yashiori Island. You’ll find a huge concentration of Nobushi there, particularly by the island’s Statue of the Seven.

To ascend Raiden to her max level, you'll need a total of 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, and 36 Famed Handguards.

If you're trying to max out Raiden's talents, you'll need an additional 18 Old Handguards, 66 Kageuchi Handguards, and 93 Famed Handguards.

What is Baal’s boss item in Genshin Impact?

There’s a new red flower item coming in Genshin Impact Version 2.1. It’s an essential material for maxing out Raiden’s talents. Once Version 2.1 arrives, you’ll be able to farm the item by defeating the new weekly boss.

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Of course, that includes Baal. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events at a rate of around one Crown per event.

If you can’t wait for another event, you can also nab a Crown of Insight by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11 or by increasing the level of your Sacred Sakura’s Favor in Inazuma. The Sacred Sakura currently unlocks Crowns of Insight at levels 5, 15, and 25.

Where can you farm “Light” talent scrolls in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need many "Light" series scrolls to max out Raiden’s talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Light," Guide to "Light," and Philosophies of "Light." All three can be obtained as drops from the Violet Court domain located on Kannazuka island in Inazuma. You first need to be Adventure Rank 27 to access the domain. Once it’s available, you need to visit the domain on Wednesday or Saturday, or Sunday to secure the drops.

For specific numbers, Raiden requires nine Teachings of "Light," 63 Guide to "Light," and 114 Philosophies of "Light."