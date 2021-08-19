Genshin Impact unifies fans. As character designs pass through the peepers of those who play the free-to-play RPG, fans have a tendency to rally around certain characters. Most recently, people felt drawn to the Inazuma Archon Baal. Now that Baal’s time has come with Version 2.1, stares turn to the next character, the enigmatic priestess, Yae Miko.

What do we know about Yae Miko? When will she be playable? Here’s everything we know about Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

When is the Yae Miko release date in Genshin Impact?

We don’t have a release date yet for Yae Miko. However, leaks have suggested a few dates.

According to the leakers Ubatcha and Uncle Dumplings, Yae will be the first character in Genshin Impact Version 2.2. If this is assumed as correct, Yae will be available on October 13, 2021. Genshin Impact releases an update every 42 days, so Version 2.1 should be on October 13.

Other leakers have claimed that Yae won’t be available in 2.2 or 2.3, putting it into question when she might be available. For now, though we can hope that she’ll come in Version 2.2.

Is there a trailer for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Not yet. Yae has yet to be announced as playable, so she doesn’t have a trailer dedicated to her excellence yet. However, she has appeared in trailers. Yae speaks for a whole 15 seconds in the Version 2.0 trailer. You can listen below.

What are Yae Miko’s abilities in Genshin Impact?

Yae’s abilities are currently unknown. They’ll likely become clear once she’s added to a Genshin Impact beta test. If she’s set to become playable in Version 2.2, we should know what her skills can do by the first week of September 2021. Yae is currently expected to be an Electro character with a Catalyst weapon. Further details are unknown.

Who is the Genshin Impact Yae Miko voice actor?

In the Japanese dub, Yae is portrayed by Ayane Sakura who is known for her roles as Uraraka in My Hero Academia and Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan. Ayame Sakura also portrays Yae Miko's counterpart in Honkai Impact 3rd, Yae Sakura.

Yae does have an English voice actor as well, but their name has yet to be revealed.

A close up of Yae in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

What role will Yae Miko play in the Genshin Impact story?

Yae has actually played a minor role in Genshin Impact since the game launched. If you’ve ever enjoyed the “This Novel is Amazing” mission in Liyue, you’ve interacted with Yae. In the mission, you’re tasked with forwarding a novel to the Yae Publishing House, which as you can imagine is owned by Yae Miko herself.

On more main story terms, Yae appears to be set up as a major character for Inazuma and the future of Genshin Impact. You meet her in Inazuma as the head of the Grand Narukami Shrine, but she has stronger ties to the world than that.

When Yae first physically appeared in the Version 1.5 livestream, it was revealed that she was an old friend of Zhongli, the Geo Archon. A popular fan theory has suggested that Yae could be the original Electro Archon, making her Baal’s predecessor. The theorist used the Statues of the Seven found around Inazuma as proof. We’ll likely learn if this is true within the next patch or two.