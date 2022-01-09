Genshin Impact Version 2.5 release date, leaks, and character banners

The next major Genshin Impact update is Version 2.5, and it will bring new characters, events, weapons, and rewards for players to earn. We’re still in the midst of Version 2.4, but as always, leaks and rumors about the forthcoming update have already begun swirling. What do we actually know about Version 2.5? Not much about it has been confirmed officially, but there’s plenty of information out there. So let’s dig in, Traveller!

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 release date?

Developer miHoYo tends to stick to a six-week schedule with its Genshin Impact updates, so assuming that rollout remains the same, we can infer that Version 2.5 will launch on February 16, 2022.

Of course, miHoYo has yet to confirm any details about Version 2.5 at this time, though we should expect more information to trickle out over the coming weeks. A Version 2.5 livestream event will likely air two weeks prior to the update, on or around February 4, 2022.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 maintenance end?

The maintenance period will take the game offline for a while. miHoYo

With the release of each major Genshin Impact update comes a maintenance period the same day, typically lasting anywhere from four to five hours. During the maintenance period, the game goes offline, allowing the developers to get things ready for the update.

Oftentimes, the maintenance period ends at around 11 p.m. Eastern — sometimes earlier — on the day of the update.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 maintenance rewards?

To compensate for taking the game offline, miHoYo rewards all players with 300 Primogems. This equates to around 60 Primogems for each hour the game is offline. As a reminder, you must claim this reward within 30 days after the update.

Is there a Genshin Impact Version 2.5 trailer?

Not yet, but judging by the rollout of past Genshin Impact trailers, you can expect one for Version 2.5 to go live around 10 days prior to the update’s release. This means — assuming Version 2.5 launches on February 16 — miHoYo will likely publish a trailer for it on February 6, 2022.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 character banners?

Yae Miko will likely join Genshin Impact alongside Version 2.5. miHoYo

Leaks and rumors point to a number of characters being added as part of Version 2.5, including Yae Miko. We’ve known about this Five-star character for a while now, but on December 31, miHoYo finally confirmed her existence, following a series of leaks. Though, the team did not officially reveal the character’s release date. In addition, a Reddit leak seems to have unveiled her weapon, which is an Electro element catalyst used for ranged attacks.

It’s also possible Kuki Shinobu will be added alongside Version 2.5. This is yet another Electro-based character who is known as the sidekick of Arataki Itto. Shinobu is a Four-star character who leaked in 2021, so we’ve known about her for quite some time, too.

In keeping with the Electro-theme for this update, Five-star polearm-wielder Raiden Shogun is rumored to be a rerun character during Version 2.5.

What are the Genshim Impact Version 2.5 leaks?

A leaker revealed images of the Ekanomiya Map. miHoYo

Aside from details about the upcoming character banner, leaks point to a new boss, map alterations, and events, as well. For instance, Twitter user @genshinBLANK leaked images of the upcoming Enkanomiya Map, depicting the layout, with various waypoints.

The new weekly boss is said to be none other than Raiden Shogun herself, according to Twitter user @Genshinmains. Beyond that, the Three Realms Gateway Offering event will encourage players to explore Enkanomiya, yielding a supposed Four-star Catalyst Oathsworn Eye. Finally, custom domains are rumored to be included, allowing players to create their own, as leaked by Twitter user @Genshin_Intel.

We’ll update this post as more information about Genshin Impact Version 2.5 becomes available.