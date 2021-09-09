Genshin Impact: Raiden Shogun, Baal, Ei, Beelzebub, and Makoto explained

Inazuma’s Electro Archon is a woman of many names. She joined the Genshin Impact story in Version 2.0. Since her introduction, the Archon has become a fan-favorite character, but it’s confusing as to what you should call Inazuma’s leader. Initially, Baal was the most commonly used name among the fandom, after Zhongli referred to her thusly in Liyue.

After some story revelations in Version 2.1, we learned Baal might not be the most accurate name for the character. So what do you call the Inazuma Archon? And why do they have all these names?

Here’s everything you need to know about her various names.

Major spoilers for the Inazuma storyline follow.

Who is Baal in Genshin Impact?

miHoYo

Ironically, the Electro Archon’s best-known name is the least accurate one to describe them at present.

Baal refers to the previous Electro Archon, who was in power 500 years prior to the current story. She perished during the destruction of Khaenri'ah. You might also know the event as the great cataclysm.

Baal was the twin sister of the current Electro Archon. She and the current Electro Archon ruled Inazuma jointly. Baal providing the main public image, while the current Electro Archon acted as her body double. Baal and the current Archon ruled as if they were a single person.

When Baal perished, her sister didn’t make it clear to the public and continued to rule under her name.

Unlike the current Archon who persues Eternity, Baal chased the dream of Transcience. It’s unclear exactly what this suggests, but some could interpret it as the “present.” Baal perhaps tried to view the world from outside her perspective as an immortal god, tethering herself to current ongoings.

Baal is described by Yae Miko as a gentle person who abhorred violence. It’s unknown when she began to dislike violence as she and the current Electro Archon famously won the Archon War together.

Who is Makoto in Genshin Impact?

Makoto is the social name for Baal. Genshin Impact Archons often use one name for their followers and another for social interactions — think of it like a secret identity.

For instance, Mondstadt calls its Archon “Barbatos,” while we meet the character in the story as “Venti.” Liyue’s Archon is called Rex Lapis and Morax by his followers, but we know him as Zhongli. These more intimate names don’t appear to be widely known by the general public.

Who is Ei in Genshin Impact?

Ei is the name of the current Electro Archon and Makoto’s sister. She’s erroneously referred to as Baal — that’s because the public is ignorant that the previous Electro Archon actually perished centuries ago.

Ei rarely actively rules Inazuma. Her consciousness is usually holed up in the Plane of Euthymia, allowing her to dramatically extend her life.

The Plane of Euthymia acts as a reflection of Ei’s own mental health. It can change depending on how Ei is feeling on a given day. Ei is often in deep meditation, so the Plane of Euthymia rarely changes.

Unlike Makoto, Ei’s primary goal is to reach “eternity,” existing for as she can. She isolates herself to focus on reaching this goal. Ei seems to view this goal as something she’s willing to reach by any means necessary. Her motivation is likely due to the intense trauma she endured during the Archon War, resulting in the death of her sister and close friends. You can watch this play out in Ei’s character trailer.

Although Ei is the Shogun, the day-to-day task of ruling Inazuma is dealt with by a sophisticated puppet created after Makoto’s death. According to lore, Ei has secluded herself to the Plane of Euthymia for centuries. The exact number is unknown.

Who is Beelzebub in Genshin Impact?

Beelzebub is Ei’s original social name. The reason for the change is unknown. Perhaps she just thinks Ei sounds cooler.

Who is Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact?

Raiden Shogun mainly refers to the puppet that has programmed to rule Inazuma in her stead. Raiden Shogun is also the playable version of Inazuma’s Archon.

For the most part, Raiden Shogun is a hollow body that can be easily controlled. It lacks any free will and primarily acts to keep Inazuma’s people in check. It was created by Ei after numerous attempts to copy herself.

This guy is Ei’s clone. miHoYo

How are Scaramouche and the Electro Archon related in Genshin Impact?

The Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche is Ei’s first attempt at creating a puppet of herself. She could’ve destroyed the body, but she instead sealed its power before discarding it. The discarded body was found by the Fatui, thus creating Scaramouche.

The exact details of when and how that happened are currently unknown. The specfics will likely be revealed in later updates.

What name should you use for the Genshin Impact Electro Archon?

Ideally, you should just call the story character Ei and the playable character Raiden Shogun. You can use Beelzebub or Beel instead of Baal if you like that “B” sound.