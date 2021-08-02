Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.1

The free-to-play action-adventure game Genshin Impact is set to receive another regularly scheduled update in fall 2021. Officially, we only know a few characters that this update will contain like Aloy and Baal. We also know that 2.1 coincides with Genshin Impact’s anniversary on September 28.

Unofficially, Genshin Impact leakers like Dimbreath and Genshin Intel have revealed that features like fishing are on the way. If you catch enough fish, you’ll even be able to weaponize one as a new four-star Claymore. There are also be multiple additions to the new Inazuma region on the way.

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 seems like it’s got a wild ride in store for players. Here’s everything we know.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 release date?

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 is expected to launch on North American servers on August 31, if developer miHoyo keeps to its typical six-week update schedule.

Is there a Genshin Impact Version 2.1 trailer?

Sadly, there isn’t a trailer yet. There will almost definitely be one later. It’s just not available at this juncture.

What’s the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 story?

Concept art of Watatsumi Island. miHoYo

According to leaks, Genshin Impact Version 2.1 will continue the story of Inazuma that began in Version 2.1. Supposedly, Version 2.1 will also feature the narrative’s conclusion. A leaker found a file in the update labeled “InazumaEnding.”

This likely just refers to the main Inazuma story that focuses on the conflict between the Electro Archon and the Resistance. Previous regions have included Epilogue chapters that focus on the Traveler’s journey finding their sibling. Inazuma will likely be no different.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 new Inazuma areas?

Version 2.1 will supposedly add two new islands: Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

Watatsumi Island is the home of the Inazuma resistance. This update will likely explore the motivations of the resistance. On the island, you can find areas like the Sangonomiya Shrine, Sangonomiya City, and Bourou Village.

Seirai Island is enveloped in a perpetual thunderstorm. Large lightning bolts are constantly attacking the island. Little is known about Seirai’s residents or if any exist.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Banners?

Leaked banner characters and dates for Version 2.1. Lumie Lumie / miHoYo

Leakers claim there will be two Banners in Version 2.1. The first Banner will consist of the five-star Electro Archon, Baal. She’s a Polearm user that can briefly wield a sword while her Elemental Burst is active. That banner will also include the four-star Electro Bow user, Sara Kujou. Two other four-star characters will also be available, but their identities are currently unknown.

Kokomi, the five-star Hyrdo Catalyst character will lead the second banner in Version 2.1. She’s an impeccable new healer character. It’s not known what four-star characters will accompany her.

Can you get Aloy in Genshin Impact Version 2.1?

Aloy in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

In addition to all the new characters on the Version 2.1 Banners, some players will also be able to claim the Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist, Aloy in Version 2.1. She’s a brand new five-star Cryo Bow character that you can get for absolutely free.

If you play on PlayStation or have your game connected to PlayStation, you’ll be first in line to get her in Version 2.1. Everyone else will have to wait until Version 2.2.

You can learn more about Aloy right here. If you don’t know how to connect your existing account to PlayStation, you can learn how to do that right here.

Who are the new Genshin Impact Version 2.1 bosses?

Version 2.1 will feature three new bosses:

The Electro Oceanid – a new world boss that effectively plays the same role as the Hydro Oceanid – you’ll find it on a new Inazuma island

The Hydro Hypostasis – another world boss that’s basically like other Hypostases, but Hydro-themed. You’ll be able to find it on a new Inazuma island.

Spoiler: La Signora – the popular Fatui Harbinger returns as a new weekly boss fight like Childe and the Wolf of the North.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 events?

We currently know of a handful of events coming in Genshin Impact Version 2.1. Some of the known events will be part of the Moonchase Festival, an anticipated event in Liyue that’s based on the real-world mid-autumn festival. Here’s what we know so far:

Lunar Realm – the event is expected to introduce fishing to Genshin Impact. You’ll have to catch fish throughout Teyvat. Collected fish can be exchanged for event-exclusive weapons or placed in a pond within your Teapot. This is supposedly the first part of the Moonchase Festival.

Light Caresses the Moon – a cooking event that focuses on your making tasty grub throughout Liyue. This is another part of the Moonchase Festival.

Hyakunin Ikki – a fighting tournament. You’ll form multiple teams of characters to win.

Other events are likely in Version 2.1, but they’re currently unknown. We’ll have more information as we get closer to the actual update.