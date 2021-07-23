How to enable cross-save in Genshin Impact and unlock Aloy early

“Step into a vast magical world of adventure.” That’s been the slogan of Genshin Impact since it launched in September 2020. That slogan came with an invisible caveat of “...but don’t try to play on other consoles.” Players were unable to partake in cross-saving, meaning they were sequestered to playing on a single platform. Cross-saving was finally added in Genshin Impact Version 2.0. You can now start your adventure on PlayStation and continue on mobile or PC.

Now that it’s available, how exactly do you activate cross-save? Here’s how you can do it.

How to enable Genshin Impact cross-save

There are two distinct methods to enable cross-saving in Genshin Impact. The one you need will depend on if you’re transferring a save from PlayStation to PC / mobile or going from PC / mobile to a PlayStation.

Genshin Impact Wings of Descension miHoYo

How to transfer your Genshin Impact save from PlayStation to PC / mobile

If you’re playing on PlayStation, but feel cramped and want to spread your wings to additional devices, the solution is simple.

Log into Genshin Impact on your PS4 or PS5 Go into Setttings>Account>User Center>Link Account You’ll be prompted to set up a miHoYo account if you don’t already have one. Do it and you’ll be able to play on any device.

It’s worth noting that if the email of your miHoYo account already has a save on other another platform, you will be unable to transfer your save. Each email can only be associated with one account. You’ll need to contact miHoYo customer to delete one of the accounts.

How to transfer your Genshin Impact save from PC / mobile to PlayStation

If you’ve been enjoying Genshin Impact on PC or mobile devices since day one, maybe it’s too much. You just want to settle down with a Genshin Impact platform made for gaming. That’s where a PlayStation comes in.

Download and start Genshin Impact on PS4 or PS5 Enter the email associated with your Genshin Impact account. You’ll now have to trawl through a series of pop-ups, adding your account information and other related content.

If you already have a save file on your PSN account, you will be unable to transfer your save. You will need to start a new PlayStation account with a brand new affiliated email.

Aloy in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

What are the limitations of Genshin Impact cross-save?

PlayStation Genshin Impact players famously got a few goodies like the Sword of Descension and Wings of Descension when the game first launched. If you’re playing on PC or mobile those items will remain unavailable to you even after you’ve linked your accounts. They will only be available while playing on PlayStation.

How to get Aloy early in Genshin Impact

One boon of linking your accounts is access to Aloy, the free five-star character from Horizon Zero Dawn. When she’s available, you’ll be able to get early access to her on PlayStation. Log into a PlayStation just once to redeem her.