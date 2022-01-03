Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.4

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will launch on the evening of January 4, but it’s not a neat and tidy “out at midnight” situation. In order to prepare for the big patch that brings Shenhe and Yun Jin to the game, we want to make sure you know everything about the update including its precise release time, maintenance rewards, pre-loading, and more. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get right to it.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.4 release time?

According to the official update 2.4 maintenance blog post from miHoYo, the update is expected to go live around 10 p.m. Eastern on January 4. Once a short maintenance window ends, players will be able to download a new client update that adds all the new content to the game.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 maintenance end?

The maintenance for Genshin Impact version 2.4 update is expected to begin around 5 p.m. Eastern and will persist until the above-mentioned release time of 10 p.m. Eastern. As with most live service games, the timing is not exactly set in stone. These times should give players a general idea of what to expect, however.

Yun Jin is a four-star Geo who writes plays and sings. MiHoYo

Once the maintenance window ends, players will gain access to the full Fleeting Colors in Flight update and all the new content that version 2.4 contains. This means the new banners for five-star Shenhe and four-star Yun Jin will make their debut as soon as the patch is live.

In addition to adding two brand-new characters for the first time in Genshin Impact history, update 2.4 also adds the underwater island location of Enkanomiya, the Primordial Bathysmal Vishaps bosses, and Calamity Queller weapon. This might be one of the biggest updates Genshin Impact has ever seen, so the game’s most hardcore players may benefit from logging in as soon as the maintenance window ends.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 maintenance rewards?

As usual, players will receive 300 Primogems as a reward for waiting through the maintenance window. Simple math dictates players receive about 60 Primogems for every hour of server downtime.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.4 on mobile

If you’re playing Genshin Impact on Android or iOS, go to the settings menu signified by the gear icon. In the tab listed as “other,” select “Pre-Install Resource Package.” You can also tap the small cloud icon at the log-in menu. To finish your pre-load, go to your device’s app store at the above-listed release time to update the app and fetch any remaining files that may not have made their way over in the pre-load.

Shenhe is a cool and distant adepti disciple with Cryo abilities. MiHoYo

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update on PS4 and PS5

The update should be available for pre-load on PlayStation around 7 p.m. Eastern on January 4. To check if it’s available, scroll over to the Genshin Impact icon on your home screen and press the menu/options button. Select the option to “check for update.”

It may take an extra 15-20 minutes for the pre-load to appear globally on the platform, so just be patient if you keep seeing messages that suggest the update isn’t yet available. If all else fails, sometimes a full console restart can trigger game updates that refuse to appear.