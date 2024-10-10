Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finally near, launching just a week shy of one decade after Dragon Age: Inquisition. Since the announcement of its release date and a flood of new information about the game began earlier this year, The Veilguard has quickly become the most anticipated title left to release in 2024. If you’re eager to jump into the latest adventure in Thedas, here’s everything you need to know to get started.

When Is the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date and Time?

Hype for The Veilguard ramped up when it finally began spilling details earlier this year.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on October 31, but developer BioWare hasn’t indicated exactly what time it will unlock. Unless the developer says otherwise, you can expect The Veilguard to unlock at midnight local time in most cases. The one exception comes for players in the U.S. While unlock times are pinned to midnight in most time zones, U.S. releases are often standardized to midnight Eastern time. That means that if you live in any other time zone, you should be able to start playing a few hours early, as soon as 9 p.m. on October 30 for anyone on Pacific time.

There is no early access period for The Veilguard. It’s not available for preload yet, either, though that will likely change at least a few days before the game’s launch.

What Platforms Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard Launch On?

The Veilguard will be available on PC and consoles, but players with an older Xbox or PlayStation are out of luck. You’ll need either an Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 to play on console, though its minimum PC requirements should be easy to meet for anyone who plays other modern games on PC.

Steam Deck fans also have something to look forward to. The Veilguard is a Verified Steam Deck title, meaning the game will be fully functional on Valve’s handheld at launch.

Last-gen console players will be left out of the fun, but The Veilguard is playable on Steam Deck. BioWare

What Is the Dragon Age: The Veilguard File Size?

You’re going to want to clear some hard drive space before you start downloading The Veilguard. According to the game’s Steam listing, PC players will need a whopping 100 GB of storage space to install the massive RPG. That number may be whittled down a little closer to release and it will be different on PlayStation and Xbox, but those figures haven’t been revealed yet.

Are There Any Dragon Age: The Veilguard Pre-Order Bonuses?

The Veilguard’s pre-order bonuses include a throwback to armor from previous games in the series. BioWare

Whichever edition of The Veilguard you’re going for, it will include some pre-order bonuses. The standard edition of the game comes with the Blood Dragon cosmetic armor set for all three classes. In addition to that, deluxe edition pre-orders will include three more cosmetic armor sets and six weapons for their main character, plus an armor set and weapon for each of the game’s companions.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 31.