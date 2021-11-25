Genshin Impact Version 2.4 will be released fairly in early January 2022, and thanks to a recent livestream event, we know much more about the upcoming batch of new content. Developer miHoYo has a lot of exciting things in the works for Genshin Impact, so let’s dive into the Version 2.4 character banners, the new area Enkanomiya, the update’s release date, maintenance schedule, and how to pre-load.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.4 release time?

As announced during the livestream event, the new Genshin Impact update will go live on January 5, 2022, with maintenance set to begin around 6 p.m. Eastern that day. This is in line with the game’s consistent six-week update schedule.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 maintenance end?

Yun Jin is a new 4-Star Geo Polearm user that will be implemented into the 2.4 Character Banner. miHoYo

The maintenance period does tend to fluctuate anywhere from four to five hours, and once it ends, you’ll be able to start playing on the night of January 5. This means you should be able to launch into the game at around 11 p.m. Eastern that night.

To compensate for taking the game offline for several hours, all players will be given a special reward after the maintenance period ends.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 maintenance rewards?

As always, players will be rewarded with 300 Primogems to make up for the downtime. This comes out to around 60 Primogems for every hour the game is offline. Remember, you only have 30 days to claim this reward after the update goes live.

Is there a Genshin Impact Version 2.4 trailer?

Yes, there is! It’s nearly five minutes of Genshin Impact goodness, featuring a look at some new characters, locales, and narrative elements. The Fleeting Colors in Flight trailer, as it's called, also features a look at some of the new events, so be sure to check it out above.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 Character Banners and Events?

There are plenty of characters to look forward to with Version 2.4. miHoYo

Now that miHoYo has revealed more about the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update, we have a better idea of what to expect in January 2022. The developer confirmed two characters including Shenhe and Yun Jin that will both be added as part of the Version 2.4 Character Banner.

Shenhe is a Polearm user with the Cryo element, while Yun Jin is also a Polearm user with the Geo element. It’s also confirmed that Xiao and Ganyu will be added as reruns, giving you another shot at acquiring them.

The update will also feature the Prosperous Partnership event, which serves as an exchange system to acquire characters. You’ll need to complete the Hydra boss fight to add characters to your party, and doing so will serve you well.

In addition, we’ll see the return of the Lantern Rite festival alongside the Jade Chamber. We also know a new Weapon Banner will be implemented, but miHoYo didn’t have much to say on this front during the livestream event, aside from confirmation of the Calamity Queller. This is a 5-Star Polearm wielded by Shenhe.

You can look forward to the Study in Potions boss rush event that focuses on brew-crafting to defeat foes effectively, too. The update will feature new rewards, a special Enchanting Journey of Snow web event with a ceremony in the Alps, along with a new area called Enkanomiya.

What is Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact?

Enkanomiya is a new subterranean area added to Genshin Impact Version 2.4. miHoYo

As leaks indicated before miHoYo’s official announcement, the subterranean Enkanomiya area will be added beneath Inazuma as part of Version 2.4. It’ll have an alternating cycle of Evernight and Whitenight that shifts how areas look. Just keep in mind, you’ll need to finish the Heart of Watatsumi world quest to access this area.

Additionally, Rimebitter Bathysmal Vishap and Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap will be added as new bosses.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update on mobile

The Lantern Rite is one of the update’s highlights. miHoYo

To begin playing Version 2.4 as soon as possible, you’ll want to pre-load the update on the platforms of your choice. To pre-load on mobile, go to the “Settings” menu indicated by the gear icon. Then, navigate to the “Other” tab and select the “Pre-Install Resource Package” button.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update on PS4 and PS5

The pre-installation process isn’t as useful on PlayStation, as the updates are typically only available around 8 p.m. Eastern on the day of. From the Genshin Impact home screen on PS4 or PS5, press the menu button and then select “Check for Updates” to start downloading the latest version.

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile now.