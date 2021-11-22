Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.3

Genshin Impact version 2.3 releases November 24, taking players back to Dragonspine for the annual Adventurers' Guild winter training. With just a few hours to go until Shadows Amidst Snowstorms makes its way to all platforms, here’s everything you need to know about the release date, time, and pre-loading process for the next big patch.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.3 release time?

As stated above, Genshin Impact version 2.3 is set to release on November 24. Maintenance is set to begin around 6 p.m. Eastern, with the actual update going live once the maintenance window has concluded.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 maintenance end?

Genshin Impact update 2.3 releases November 24 and should be live by 11 p.m. Eastern. miHoYo

Provided version 2.3 follows the same release pattern of other major patches for Genshin Impact, we expect the upcoming maintenance period to be four to five hours long. In other words, fans should be able to log in and experience the new content by November 24 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Once maintenance ends you’ll gain access to new characters like 5-star Claymore-wielder Arataki Itto and four-star Bow-user Gorou. Both characters have Geo vision abilities. The rerun banners include Albedo and Eula.

Beyond characters, the update also includes weapons such as the Cinnabar Spindle (4-Star Sword), the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event, Domain of Blessing, and the new Golden Wolflord boss. Take part in the event to make the most of these new additions.

Gorou debuts in update 2.3 as a Geo character with a bow. miHoYo

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 maintenance rewards?

For the downtime, players will be rewarded with 300 Primogems, which equates to 60 Primogems for every hour the game is offline. The awarded amount will not change, however, if the maintenance period is shorter than five hours. Players will have 30 days to claim this reward.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 update on mobile

On mobile, head to the settings menu, marked by the gear icon. In the “other” tab, press the button that says “Pre-Install Resource Package.”

Another method is to tap the cloud icon in the log-in menu. Once the above-listed release time arrives, simply go to your device’s App Store to verify the update and to download any remaining files that may not have made their way over as part of this process.

Itto is a new 5-star character with a huge claymore. miHoYo

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 update on PS4 and PS5

On PlayStation the update likely won’t be available until around 8 p.m. Eastern on the day of release. To download it, press the menu button on the game’s home screen icon and select the option to “check for updates.”

It may take an extra 15-20 minutes for the update to deploy across PlayStation globally, so just be patient while everything gets ready.