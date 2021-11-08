As we approach the end of Genshin Impact Version 2.2 , it’s time to start looking ahead. We know Version 2.3 will begin towards the end of November, and miHoYo will reveal the update’s contents during a livestream event. That typically occurs a short time before the new version goes live, but when might it happen this time around?

The developer/publisher often gives the community a look at what to expect from the new version of Genshin Impact during its livestream events, including new characters, events, and other things. But what do we know actually know about Version 2.3 and its corresponding livestream? Although the livestream hasn’t been officially announced just yet, there’s a surprising amount of information available already.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 livestream start time?

The livestream will likely air around November 13. miHoYo

Developer miHoYo has yet to officially announce the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 livestream start time, but based on previous events, as well as the in-game Wish countdown timer, we can make an educated prediction as to when it will air.

Since the in-game Wish countdown will end on November 23, and miHoYo historically announces the contents of the next update around nine days prior, we can infer that the 2.3 livestream will debut on or around November 13.

It’s possible that miHoYo could mix things up and follow a different schedule, so it’s best to wait for official confirmation from the developer to be sure. We’ll update this once miHoYo makes an announcement about the 2.3 livestream.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 livestream

If previous events are any indication, the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 livestream will air on Twitch, YouTube, and Bilibili.

The nice thing is that miHoYo will simultaneously broadcast its livestreams in multiple languages, meaning you won’t have to wait until afterward for it to be translated into English. You can also catch the presentation on YouTube in regular video format, just in case you missed it the first time (or if you simply want to watch it again).

What will be revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 livestream?

You can expect details about the new 2.3 characters to be shown during the livestream. miHoYo

Since the livestream hasn’t been officially announced, it’s not totally clear what will be shown, but we do know it will cover the contents of Version 2.3. Supposedly, we’ll get at least three new Geo characters during the 2.3. update, along with a possible new event, weapons, and artifacts.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 Banners?

A number of characters have been rumored to make an appearance during 2.3. miHoYo

According to a leak, as many as seven additional characters might make an appearance during Version 2.3, including Itto, a claymore wielding warrior who resembles Jin from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

In addition, a supposed re-run of Albedo could be added as part of Version 2.3.