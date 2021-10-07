Genshin Impact version 2.3 leak reveals 7 new characters coming to the game

Genshin Impact is closing in on 50 characters . Since miHoYo’s free-to-play RPG launched in September 2020, its roster of characters has grown to a whopping 41, with more on the way in the weeks and months ahead. With Version 2.2 launching October 12, leaks from dataminers and insiders have already revealed some of the new faces that may be coming to the game in future updates. Here’s everything we know about seven characters rumored to arrive in Genshin Impact in Version 2.3 and beyond.

While new characters and story content for Genshin Impact have focused on the Inazuma region since July, new leaks suggest developer miHoYo might give some attention to Liyue soon. According to leaks from UBatacha and Uncle Dumb Dumb, three upcoming characters will hail from Liyue and four will come from Inazuma.

Here’s what we know.

7. Genshin Impact Yunjin character leak

An early look at Yunjin. Lumie_Lumie

Yunjin is one of the earliest characters to leak in Genshin Impact, first discovered by the dataminer Lumie_Lumie in January 2021. In that early leak, she was a five-star Polearm user with Geo abilities. During the Moonchase Festival in September 2021, Yunjin finally appeared in-game in the background of a cutscene. This new version of the character is slightly different — she still wields a Polearm, but is now believed to be Anemo, not Geo, owing to the color of her Vision, the god-given amulet that gives Genshin Impact characters their elemental abilities.

6. Genshin Impact Yelan character leak

Allegedly, Yelan. miHoYo

Yelan is a Hydro character from Liyue, and another polearm user. Yelan was first leaked in July 2021 when the dataminer Dimbreath spotted her name in the code. In September 2021, Yelan was identified by the leaker UBatcha as a background character in a datamined cutscene. From what we’ve seen, Yelan has a passing resemblance to Fu Hua from miHoYo’s Honkai Impact.

5. Genshin Impact Yao Yao character leak

Yao Yao in official art for Genshin Impact. miHoYo

Yao Yao is another character who leaked in early 2021. Unlike everyone else on this list, Yao Yao has actually been featured in official art, but leakers revealed that she would become playable down the line. Yao Yao is believed to be a Dendro Catalyst user. She studied under the same master as Xiangling and recently began to work under Ganyu.

Yao Yao is expected to arrive with Dendro as part of a yet-to-be determined update.

4. Genshin Impact Itto character leak

Jin from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo

Itto is a character with horns often mentioned by other characters in Inazuma. He’s currently believed to be a five-star character that wields a Claymore and utilizes a Geo Vision. His back was revealed via a leak during October 2021. This was confirmed to be Itto by Uncle Dumb Dumb. Itto is described in-game as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance."

According to Uncle Dumb Dumb, Itto’s face looks like Jin from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

It’s unknown when Itto will become playable. Uncle Dumb Dumb claims Itto will arrive in Version 2.4. UBatcha claims Itto will be available in Version 2.3.

3. Genshin Impact Yae character leak

Yae in the Genshin Impact story. miHoYo

Yae is an upcoming five-star Electro Catayst. You likely interacted with her during the Inazuma storyline as the head priestess at the Grand Narukami Shrine. According to Uncle Dumb Dumb, Yae will be playable in Version 2.5. Alternatively, UBatcha previously expected her to become playable during Version 2.2. She’ll likely arrive between those two patches.

2. Genshin Impact Gorou character leak

Gorou in Genshin Impact miHoYo

You may have interacted with Gorou during the Inazuma storyline. He’s a general within Kokomi’s army. He’s expected to become a playable as a four-star Bow character with a Geo Vision. According to UBatcha, he will become playable in Genshin Impact Version 2.3.

1.Genshin Impact Ayato character leak

Ayato Kamisato has not appeared in-game, but he’s been mentioned in numerous character biographies. Notably, Ayato is the older brother of the five-star Cryo character, Ayaka Kamisato. According to UBatcha, he will become playable in the near future.

Ayato’s abilities are currently unknown, but if he’s similar to his sister, he’s likely a Cryo user. Uncle Dumb Dumb previously stated that a Cyro Polearm user would arrive in Genshin Impact during Version 2.4. Perhaps that character is Ayato.