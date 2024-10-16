Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive RPG that follows in the footsteps of Persona, right down to the way you bond with your party members and allies. Just like in Sega’s other RPG series, you’ll need to level up your stats, called Virtues, and build bonds with your Followers to unlock new powers and jobs. There are 14 different allies you can build bonds with across Metaphor, and we’ll help walk you through how to find each and every one, and then max all their ranks.

How to Level Up Follower Bonds in Metaphor:ReFantazio

Follower Bonds in Metaphor work very similar to the Social Links of Persona games, but with a few differences. You’ll still need to use free time to level up your Bond ranks, but this time there’s no affinity system. That means you don’t need to build points or worry about choosing the right options in dialogue — every time you spend time with a Follower you’ll gain one rank, as long as you’ve met the requirement.

Some Followers can only be visited at night, while others are only available during the day. There are also a couple that you won’t have to spend any time ranking up to meet the requirements — those being More and Gallica, who you’ll see plenty of, anyway.

If you’re budgeting your time well, you shouldn’t have any problem ranking up every Follower, but you’ll also need to consider your Virtue stats, as some Followers require you to meet certain thresholds. As a rule of thumb, you should focus almost all your free time on either ranking up Followers or increasing Virtues, outside of the occasional dungeon for leveling. If you do it correctly, you’ll have a lot of extra days at the end to spend doing whatever else you want.

Below, you’ll find how to unlock every Follower in Metaphor, and how to get past their mid-game requirement as well. We won’t be listing out the abilities unlocked for each rank, as the game lets you view all of those for every Follower at any time.

More

Sega

More is one of the first characters you’ll meet in Metaphor, and he introduces you to the whole Archetype system. He’s the only character that has a block on each of his ranks, due to you needing to unlock specific Archetypes to level him up. It’s not too difficult to do, but if you want to get a jump-start on his ranks, we’ll list out what you need below.

How to Unlock: More is one of the first Followers you’ll unlock automatically in the story.

Late-Game Bond Requirements:

Rank 2: Increase the Healer Archetypes’s level to 10 on any character.

Rank 3: Discover the Gunner Archetype - unlocked through starting Neuras’ bond.

Rank 4: Increase the Merchant Archetype’s level to 15 on any character. Merchant is unlocked by starting Brigitta’s bond.

Rank 5: Study 15 different Archetypes, across all characters.

Rank 6: Increase the General Archetype’s level to 15 on any character. General is the second tier of Commander, which is unlocked by starting Barden’s bond.

Rank 7: Study 25 different Archetypes, across all characters.

Rank 8: Raise an Elite Archetype’s level to 20 on any character. Elite Archetypes are the final tier of any character’s Archetype.

Gallica

Sega

Gallic is your stalwart companion and gives you access to the Mage Archetype. She’s the only character that doesn’t have any kind of requirement to see her bond through.

How to Unlock: Unlocks automatically near the beginning of the game.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: Gallica has no requirement, her bond will level up through the story.

Strohl

Sega

Strohl is your best bud in Metaphor, and he unlocks the Warrior Archetype that focuses on heavy physical damage. You can only spend time with him during the day, and he has one requirement you’ll need to meet. Strohl is available during the day.

How to Unlock: Unlocked automatically early on in the story.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: When Strohl reaches Rank 5 you’ll need Rank 3 Imagination to continue his bond. At this point, he’ll give you the “A Noble’s Legacy” quest. To complete these simply head to the Grand Cathedral in Grand Trad and talk to the Fishmonger with the quest marker. After this you’ll need to find the Capital Merchant — he’s straight across from the podium in front of the Cathedral. Choose the dialogue option “Did his fish stink?” and then go back to Strohl.

Hulkenberg

Sega

Hulkenberg is your other stalwart protector, and she flourishes as a defensive powerhouse with the Knight Archetype. Her Archetype has the unique benefit of having two different advanced classes. She’s one of the easier Followers to level up, with a single requirement. She’s only available during the day.

How to Unlock: Her bond is unlocked automatically shortly after recruiting her.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: You’ll need the Wisdom Virtue at level 4 to progress Hulkenberg past Rank 5. Wisdom can easily be raised by reading on the Gauntlet Runner, or spending time with Hulkenberg.

Heismay

Sega

Heismay is the most agile member of your party, and he’s great with Archetypes focused on debuffing enemies and dodging attacks. His story is also one of the most touching of the entire game. He’s a bit trickier to level up as you’ll need two different Virtues. Heismay can be ranked up onboard the Gauntlet Runner and at night.

How to Unlock: Heismay’s bond is unlocked automatically shortly after recruitment. He’s the last party member who’s bond is unlocked automatically.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: At Rank 2 for Heismay, you’ll need Eloquence at level 2. It’s easiest to boost Eloquence by debating other candidates on the podium. Then at Rank 7, you’ll need to have Imagination at level 4. Imagination is best boosted by reading books on the Gauntlet Runner, both the New World Travel Diary and Literacy Workbook will give you sizable boosts and a big boost for finishing it.

Junah

Sega

Junah is the first party member whose bond you’ll have to work to unlock. She gives you the powerful Masked Dancer Archetype, which can equip different masks to use skills from other Archetypes. You should also prioritize boosting her bond as she has two vitally useful skills that can make getting through dungeons easier — Triumphant Hym at Rank 3 and Heroes’ Hymn at Rank 8 both restore MP after each battle. Junah can only be ranked up at night.

How to Unlock: Progress through the story until you reach the Village of Pagans on Virga Island. Once the free period there starts talk to Junah to get the quest “Save the Mourning Snakes.” This will unlock a new dungeon on the world map, so head there and beat the boss at the very end of it. After that, you’ll unlock Junah’s bond.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: You’ll need to get Imagination to Rank 4 to progress Junah’s later ranks. Again, reading books and hanging out with followers on the Gauntlet Runner is the best way to raise Imagination — although you can also spend some free time at night talking to citizens to do it too.

Eupha

Sega

Eupha unlocks the unique Summoner Archetype, which can summon powerful monsters to cause huge damage and status effects. Her skills can also reduce the party’s chances of suffering anxiety in battle. She’s only available in the day.

How to Unlock: After Eupha has joined your party talk to her in any town to start “The Trial of Malnova” quest. This is another straightforward quest that makes you go to a dungeon and defeat the boss.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: Eupha will need Eloquence at Rank 4 and Wisdom at Rank 5 to finish her bond. At Rank 6, she’ll give you the quest Wayward Shepard. To finish it, head to Mt. Vulkano and go to the very bottom floor, which is a wide open room filled with enemies. There’s a door on the southwest side of the area that won’t be open until you’ve started this quest. Head through the door and down the ladder then follow the path to the boss, beat it and you’ll progress Eupha’s bond.

Basilio

Sega

Basilio is your final party member, which means you’ll also have the least amount of time to train him. But his Berserker Archetype is incredibly powerful. He’s also a great pick for boss battles against Beasts or Humans, including the final boss, as he has increased evasion against them. He’s only available in the day.

How to Unlock: After recruiting Basilio, follow the story until you get free time. Find Basilio in the city and he’ll have a Follower icon over his head, talk to him to start the bond.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: Basilio required Rank 5 Imagination and Rank 5 Eloquence to complete. At Rank 7, he’ll give you the quest “A Brother’s Mercy.” This is a straightforward affair that has you fighting a boss. If you have accessories to block daze, equip them before the boss.

Neuras

Sega

Your trusty pilot Neuras unlocks the Gunner Archetype, which can be incredibly useful for exploiting enemies with pierce weaknesses. His bond will likely take you the longest as you have to find relics in dungeons for Neuras.

How to Unlock: As you progress the story you’ll get the quest “Providing a Spark.” When you have time visit Komero Village to finish it.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: Neuras’ bond is only ranked up by giving him the relics you find, with each one giving one rank. These relics are found in the game’s optional dungeons, so any time a new dungeon opens up, whether it’s for a bounty or a quest, you should complete it. Gallica will warn you at the start of a dungeon if it has a relic, and it’ll then be marked on your map.

Maria

Sega

Maria has some of the most useful skills out of all your followers, and should be an early priority. At Rank 4, her skill Purpose lets you cook on the Gauntlet Runner without using up time, and at Rank 7 she boosts the amount of experience you earn. She’s only available during the day.

How to Unlock: Maria will unlock automatically through the story.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: To finish Maria’s bond you’ll need Tolerance Rank 2 and Tolerance Rank 4. Tolerance can be boosted by hanging out with Heismay on the Guanlet Runner, by reading books, or talking to Mustari in towns.

Brigitta

Sega

Brigitta unlocks one of the more interesting Archetypes, as the Merchant causes damage by using gold to power its attacks. Boosting her bond will unlock more Igniters for purchase in Grand Trad. She’s only available at night.

How to Unlock: Starting on 6/12, if you have Wisdom at Rank 2, you can take the quest “A Bullish Embargo” on Sunlumeo Street by talking to Brigitta. Travel to the Belega Corridor dungeon and beat the boss.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: You’ll need Courage Rank 3 and Rank 4 for Brigitta’s bond. Courage can be boosted by hanging out with Strohl on the Gauntlet Runner, reading books, or fighting in Brilehaven’s colosseum.

Catherina

Sega

Catherina’s bond is interesting as part of it increases automatically, and the rest you’ll need to do yourself. She can increase the money you earn from bounties. She’s only available at night.

How to Unlock: When you start the game’s first major dungeon, Gran Trad: Mausoleum, you’ll get the “A Friend in Need” quest from Catherina. Find her friend in the dungeon to complete it and unlock the bond.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: Catherina’s bond will rank up automatically until rank 4, at which point you’ll need to talk to her at night. You also need Tolerance at rank 5. 4

Alonzo

Sega

Alonzo unlocks the Faker Archetype, which focuses on debuffing enemies. He can also lower the prices at magic shops. You can only spend time with Alonzo at night.

How to Unlock: Starting on 6/29 you can talk to Alonzo in Martira: Thoroughfare Square to start the quest “A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake.” You’ll need Rank 2 Imagination. This is another quest that unlocks a dungeon with a boss you need to beat.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: Alonzo is the most difficult bond to finish at you’ll need Wisdom rank 3, Tolerance Rank 3, and Courage rank 5.

Barden

Sega

Barden’s Commander Archetype is one of the best in the game, as it can buff allies on top of exploiting elemental weaknesses. His skills also practically guarantee you can escape from battle. He’s only available during the day.

How to Unlock: Progress through the story and beat the Martira dungeon. After that when you hit the next free time head to Martira and talk to Barden. He should have the Follower icon over his head.

Late-Game Bond Requirement: You’ll need Eloquence rank 3, but you’ll also have to finish “The Right to Rule” quest Barden gives you at rank 6. This is a straightforward boss that’s not too hard to beat.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.