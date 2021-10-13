Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.3

Genshin Impact update 2.2 has just gone live , but fans remain eager for the next update in the pipeline. With no new five-star characters added in the previous patch, will this next one be a return to form for miHoYo’s live service hit? Below, we outline everything we know about update 2.3 including its expected release date, trailer prospects, possible banners, and high-profile leaks from the scene’s top data-miners.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 release date?

Despite the fact that miHoYo has yet to officially announce a release date for the 2.3 update, established patterns suggest most of the game’s major patches arrive about 42 days apart from one another.

With that fact in mind, we assume Genshin Impact Version 2.3 will be released sometime around November 23, 2021.

Is there a Genshin Impact Version 2.3 trailer?

Given that Version 2.3 hasn’t been properly announced yet, there isn’t a trailer for the upcoming patch either. Fans can expect to see that clip sometime closer to the above-listed release date at the end of November.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 banners?

With no new five-star characters in Genshin Impact version 2.2, fans are eager to know about the potential banners to be added in 2.3.

So far there are as many as seven data-mined characters who could be featured in the upcoming patch. Among the top contenders though, is Itto. He reportedly wields a claymore and has Geo Vision abilities. In-game he’s described as “tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance." Fellow leaker Uncle Dumb Dumb suggests Itto’s face looks like Jin from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Here’s your first look at Itto. He’s the next five-star character for Genshin Impact. miHoYo/@Yukikami_Kris @ Twitter

Ubatcha suggests Gorou will also be released as a four-star option in Banner 2 alongside Itto. He’s described as a bow character who also has Geo Vision abilities. Much of the chatter around the Genshin community suggests Version 2.3 will finally offer a long-awaited buff to Geo Vision. Considering these two characters use it, an adjustment to those values would make a lot of sense.

Gorou will reportedly be a four-star feature in Banner 2 alongside Itto. miHoYo

The featured re-run for this update is expected to be Albedo.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.3 events?

There hasn’t been too much chatter about events for the Version 2.3 update yet, but, given that he’s getting a re-run, it’s been suggested Albedo will be the subject of future events. That’s all we know for now, but we’ll update this post with more info as it becomes available.