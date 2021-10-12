Here’s exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.2

The next major Genshin Impact update is Version 2.2 and it includes new character banners, the Tsurumi Island, novel events, and much more. This new content drop follows up on Version 2.1’s two Inazuma region islands. Since Version 2.2 is nearly here, you’ll want to be familiar with its release time, how the maintenance period works, and everything else you might need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.2.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 release time?

You’ll be able to start playing Genshin Impact Version 2.2 on October 12 at 11 p.m. Eastern after the scheduled maintenance concludes.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 maintenance end?

Tartaglia from Genshin Impact. miHoYo

Genshin Impact will be down for some scheduled maintenance starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on October 12. It will be down for several hours leading up to the update’s full release later that night. It’s technically possible the maintenance will conclude prior to 11 p.m. Eastern, but unlikely.

During the maintenance, you’ll be unable to log in to Genshin Impact as the developer gets everything ready for the forthcoming update.

After the maintenance period is over, you can dive into Genshin Impact Version 2.2.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 maintenance rewards?

To make up for the downtime during the maintenance period, miHoYo will reward you with 300 Primogems after the update launches. Remember, you have 30 days to claim this reward.

Can you pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 update?

As long as you’re on PC or mobile, you can pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.2 right now. We recommend doing so, that way you can start playing as soon as the update goes live.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.2 on PC

You can pre-load the update on PC via the Settings menu. miHoYo

On PC, you’ll need the most recent version of the Genshin Impact launcher. Once you update it, click the “Game Pre-Installation” button that appears to the left of the “Launch” button and the update will start downloading ahead of its release.

After the update goes live, all you have to do is click “update” to finalize the installation, but don’t worry, you won’t have to download anything else.

Keep in mind, you can only pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 update on PC via the game launcher. If you’re playing on Epic Games Store, you’ll have to wait until the update goes live to start downloading it, sadly.

The Version 2.2 update clocks in at 5.84 GB on PC.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.2 on mobile

On mobile, you can pre-load by entering the game and visiting the settings menu right now. From there, navigate to the “Other” tab and you’ll find a button that reads “Pre-Install Resource Package.” Click this and you’ll begin downloading the update ahead of its launch.

As an alternate method, you can also click the cloud icon on the login menu to download files early.

Remember, you’ll need to head to the Genshin Impact landing page on the App Store or Google Play Store to finalize the download after the update arrives.

The update will be around 3.44 GB on iOS and 3.8 GB on Android.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.2 on PlayStation

Unfortunately, PS4 and PS5 players are unable to pre-load the update, so they’ll have to wait until the maintenance is almost over to start downloading. We recommend checking in at around 8 p.m. Eastern to see if you can start downloading the update.