Genshin Impact version 1.1 is imminent. The update due out November 11 promises to add new locations, bosses, events, and playable characters. One of the most exciting new playable characters is Childe Tartaglia. You might've met him briefly during the Liyue section of Genshin Impact. He's one of the Fatui's eleven Harbingers, but it seems like you guys are on the same side. Soon you'll be able to harness his power as a party member — if you're lucky enough to pull him on one of the new update's upcoming banners.

Childe is already playable on Genshin Impact's closed beta test server. From what beta testers have shared online, we already know what items the Hydro archer will require for upgrades and ascension. Here's everything you should collect to upgrade Childe before update 1.1.

What are Childe's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

According to a handy graphic that's been making the rounds on Reddit, upgrading Childe's talents requires "Freedom" talent books and Insignias. Meanwhile, to ascend Childe and unlock his level caps, you'll need a mix of Lazurite, Cleansing Heart, Starconches, and again Insignias.

Upgrade materials needed for Childe u/Deviltakoyaki and MiHoYo

Collecting everything required might seem rather daunting, but here are some places that you can get started on doing just that, along with hard numbers for how many of each item Childe will need.

Also, you can combine lower-level materials at alchemy stations in Liyue Harbor and Mondstadt. The effectiveness alchemy of this can be increased using either Sucrose or Xingqiu, who are both available in the Klee Banner.

Starconch locations in Genshin Impact

While Starconches can be found on shores throughout Liyue, it can be easily farmed from two locations. The first is Yaoguang Shoal. They're in abundance on the southern-most shore area and can be found scattered across the rest of the shoal. Secondly, check out the Guyun Stone Forest , south of the Yaoguang Shoal.

While on the hunt for Starconches, look out for their light blue coloring. You can also use your Elemental Sight to help them further stand out from the sand. Childe is expected to require 168 total Starconches to unlock all his level caps.

Insignia locations in Genshin Impact

Childe requires Recruit's Insignia, Sergeant's Insignia, and Lieutenant's Insignia throughout leveling up his character. These are necessities for both increasing his talent level and ascending his level cap.

All three items are found by killing human characters affiliated with the Fatui group. Recruit's Insignia is dropped by any slain human; Sergeant's Insignia are dropped by level 40 and up humans; Lieutenant's Insignia is dropped by humans that are level 60 and higher.

A great way to farm these items is by defeating Fatui bosses like the Electro Cicin Mage, the Fatui Pyro Agent, and Fatui Skirmishers . All Fatui bosses can be easily located by using your journal and heading to the "Bosses" tab. This will provide you exact locations to fight each boss.

None of these bosses require Resin to reap the rewards, so you can grind to your heart's content.

To ascend Childe, you'll need a total of 18 Recruit's Insignia, 30 Sergeant's Insignia, and 36 Lieutenant's Insignia . The amount of Insignia needed to max out Childe's talents is currently unknown.

"Freedom" talent book locations in Genshin Impact

You're going to need numerous books from the "Freedom" series of talent books to max out Childe's talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Freedom," Guide to "Freedom," and Philosophies of "Freedom." You can find all three as drops from the Forsaken Rift domain located in Mondstadt by Springvale. You first need to be Adventure Rank 27 to access the domain and you need to visit the Rift on Monday or Thursday or Sunday to secure the drops.

The exact number needed is currently unknown.

Cleansing Heart and Varunada Lazurite locations in Genshin Impact

Like all Hydro characters, Childe requires Cleansing Heart and Lazurite to ascend. Varunada Lazurite and all its variants are primarily obtained by defeating the Oceanid boss located in Liyue's Bishui Plain. They can also be located using the Bosses tab in your journal. On occasion, you'll receive Lazurite for defeating the Wolf of the North . You can also purchase small sums of Lazurite from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

The only way to obtain Lazurite at this point is by defeating the Oceanid. It's possible more opportunities to gather this item could be included in 1.1 or a later update, but that's unknown at this time.

For Varunada Lazurite, Childe will require one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If have any overflow, all Varunada Lazurite can be crafted into the next level using an alchemy station. Childe will require 46 total Cleansing Hearts to be maxed out.