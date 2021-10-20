Arataki Itto is a gang leader with a penchant for beetle-wrestling and oversized clubs. Genshin Impact's latest character caused quite a stir when developer miHoyo revealed the character on October 11, in no small part due to the fandom's unbridled thirst. But eagle-eyed fans have long anticipated the arrival of this oversized Oni after players spotted his ongoing crusade against Kujou Sara, calling her out on bulletin boards across Inazuma.

Arataki Itto pops up in unexpected places: One minute a character is describing "a weirdo with a pair of long horns" who spends his days playing cards with children, and the next he's mentioned in a furnishing description unveiling his plan to raise the mightiest fighting beetle in the land. Some describe him as highly competitive and a bit of a bully, whereas others argue he isn't a thug at all.

So who exactly is Genshin Impact's Arataki Itto? Here’s what we know about the First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang.

6. He wants to Sumo wrestle with Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara has some thoughts on Arataki Itto. miHoYo

The rivalry between Arataki Itto and the character Kujou Sara is pretty well documented at this point, as he tries to goad her into a fight by leaving messages on bulletin boards throughout Inazuma, giving himself ever-grander titles each time. In one message, Arataki “The Man” Itto challenges Sara to a Sumo match in the city streets. This head-to-head began when Sara confiscated Itto's Vision as part of the Hunt Decree, but since he got it back, he's ready for round two.

5. He really likes bug-fighting

Itto would love to see one of these while he’s out and about. miHoYo

Arataki Itto's love of beetle-wrestling is mentioned in a variety of places, and one character even talks about how he set up a bug-fighting arena for kids. It's understandable when you consider that Inazuma is based on Japan and the real-life nation has a history of betting on Rhinoceros Beetle fights. Itto dreams of training the greatest fighting Onikabuto beetle ever, which makes sense considering they are also one of his character ascension materials.

4. He has Oni blood

Yanfei and Ganyu are similar to Arataki Itto because they are part-Adepti. miHoYo

Though Itto looks a little demonic, similar to the Oni of Japanese folklore, he actually has a pretty mixed reputation. Some say he's a bully and is overbearing while others reference him as possessing a heroic spirit. But the Oni in the world of Genshin Impact are more like Inazuma's version of Adepti, the magical beings who protect Liyue. This puts Arataki on par with characters like Ganyu and Yanfei, who are both part-Adepti, and they don't generally go around tormenting people.

3. He's head of the Arataki gang

That’s a VERY big club! miHoYo

Itto is likely descended from his namesake, Arataki of the Front Gate, a famous martial artist who established one of Inazuma's four fighting schools. Though he may be a practitioner, Itto is actually a gang leader, the “First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang” to be precise. If Itto's tendency to self-aggrandize remains true, “gang” is probably an overstatement. We do know of at least two members, though: the deputy Kuki Shinobu whose job generally seems to be apologizing for Itto's behavior, and the second, a bull that Arataki hurls at opponents as part of his “Akaushi Burst!” skill. Speaking of…

2. He has a pet bull named Ushi

Does this look like the face of a man that would throw a bull? miHoYo

Now that Arataki's abilities and talents have leaked, we know that he relies on stacking Superlative Strength, a resource he uses to perform a special charged attack called “Arataki Kesagiri.” When all of the stacks are consumed, he performs a powerful Saichimonji Slash.

Even more exciting, though, he can summon Ushi, an akaushi bull (a Japanese red Wagyu breed of beef cattle) and auxiliary of the Arataki gang who has his own health bar. Ushi will fight and taunt enemies until he runs out of health or the skill duration ends.

1. His Elemental Burst summons a special Oni club

Itto primarily wields Claymores, but his special Oni great club is in a class of its own. miHoYo

The phrase “Oni with an iron club” is a pretty good summary of Arataki's combat style. Similar to Noelle's Sweeping Time burst, “Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil” summons a special Oni King Kanabou or an iron club with Geo infusion for Arataki to wield. This Raging Oni King state also makes him tankier with increased resistance and attack, which is exactly what you'd expect from a Geo claymore user.