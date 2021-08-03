'Genshin Impact' Kujou Sara materials: 5 items to farm ASAP for Baal’s aide

It’s all about Baal. All proverbial Genshin Impact player eyes are currently on the Inazuma Electro Archon, Baal, who is joining the game in Version 2.1. If you can’t obtain her in the patch, however, you can nab her personal aide, the four-star Electro Bow character, Sara Kujou. She’ll be available on the same banner as Baal. Sara’s status as a four-star character makes her significantly easier to obtain. She’s a high-quality character that will surely be an asset for any Electro team. Sara functions best as a support DPS, backing up your main damage dealer.

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 is expected to launch on North American servers on August 31, if developer miHoyo keeps to its typical six-week update schedule.

You can get a head start on leveling up Sara right now by collecting everything she needs to max out her Ascensions and Talent levels. Here’s what you can farm right now.

What are Sara's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

All upgrade materials needed for Sara Kujou. u/Deviltakoyaki / miHoYo

According to the beta test server, to ascend Sara and unlock her level caps, you'll need a mix of the following:

Vajrada Amethyst

Storm Beads

Dendrobium

Mask-themed items

Upgrading Sara’s talents requires the following items:

Mask-themed items

Three Crowns of Insight

a new, unnamed boss drop item

"Elegance" talent scrolls

Of the items needed for Sara, you can currently farm five of them. Everything else will be added when Genshin Impact Version 2.1 launches at the end of August.

Where can you farm Vajrada Amethyst in Genshin Impact?

Like all Electro characters, reaching Sara’s maximum level requires Vajrada Amethyst. You can obtain Vajrada Amethyst by defeating the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt. Occasionally, it can also be obtained by defeating weekly bosses like Stormterror and Childe.

Alternatively, Vajrada Amethyst can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

Sara requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If you have any overflow, all forms of Vajrada Amethyst can be crafted into higher levels using an Alchemy Bench.

Where can you farm Storm Beads in Genshin Impact?

Storm Beads aren’t yet available in Genshin Impact. They’ll be added in Version 2.1 as a drop from the new boss, Thunder Manifestation, who is more commonly known as the Electro Oceanid. Once available, the Electro Oceanid will also become a source for Vajrada Amethyst.

Where can you farm Dendrobium in Genshin Impact?

Dendrobium is a new flower with red-colored petals that you can only obtain within Inazuma. Luckily, it’s not that difficult to farm. Head to Nazuchi Beach on Kannazuka island. You’ll quickly spot over a dozen places to collect Dendrobium.

Dendrobium spawn locations on Nazuchi Beach. miHoYo

If you want to reach every Dendrobium nook and cranny in Nazuchi Beach, use the above map to find all the spawn locations.

Where can you farm Mask-themed items in Genshin Impact?

Sara requires Damaged Masks, Stained Masks, and Ominous Masks throughout leveling up her character. These are necessities for both increasing her talent level and ascending her level cap.

All three items are found by defeating Hillichurl enemies. Damaged Masks are dropped by any slain Hillichurl; Stained Masks are dropped by level 40 and up Hillichurl; Ominous Masks are dropped by Hillichurl that are level 60 and higher.

Dadaupa Gorge is a great place to farm masks. There are three Hillichurl camps in the area, granting you a large supply of foes to eliminate. This might make you the scourge of the Hillichurl’s existence, but you’ll be flush with masks if you can do this consistently.

To ascend Sara to her max level, you'll need a total of 18 Damaged Masks, 30 Stained Masks, and 36 Ominous Masks. If you're trying to max out Sara's talents, you'll need 18 Damaged Masks, 66 Stained Masks, and 93 Ominous Masks.

What is Sara’s boss item in Genshin Impact?

There’s a new red heart-shaped item coming in Genshin Impact Version 2.1. It’s an essential material for maxing out Sara’s talents. Once Version 2.1 arrives, you’ll be able to farm the item by defeating the new weekly boss.

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Of course, that includes Sara. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events at a rate of around one Crown per event.

If you can’t wait for another event, you can also nab a Crown of Insight by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11 or by increasing the level of your Sacred Sakura’s Favor in Inazuma. The Sacred Sakura currently unlocks Crowns of Insight at levels 5, 15, and 25.

Where can you farm “Elegance” talent scrolls in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need many "Elegance" series scrolls to max out Sara’s talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Elegance," Guide to "Elegance," and Philosophies of "Elegance." All three can be obtained as drops from the Violet Court domain located on Kannazuka island in Inazuma. You first need to be Adventure Rank 27 to access the domain. Once it’s available, you need to visit the domain on Tuesday or Friday, or Sunday to secure the drops.

For specific numbers, Sara requires nine Teachings of "Elegance"," 63 Guide to "Elegance"," and 114 Philosophies of "Elegance"."