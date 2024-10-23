After watching Walton Goggins terrorize the wasteland as the Ghoul on the hit TV show, Fallout 76 players will soon get to play as one.

Bethesda announced Wednesday during its Fallout Day stream that its massively multiplayer game Fallout 76 is getting another wave of substantial updates yet. These new features include raids, playable ghouls, and cuddle pets to make your wasteland shack feel more like home.

Cats and dogs are coming to Fallout 76 this month. It introduces furry friends who will hang out in your camps. Pets can be dressed, given furniture like scratching posts and doggy beds, and, of course, petted. While the stream only showed canines and felines, the developer promised that other pets would be added to the game in the future.

Pets can be given toys and items like scratching posts. Bethesda Game Studios

For players less focused on making their post-apocalyptic space a little less lonely and more on becoming the most powerful wanderer in the wasteland, Fallout 76 is getting a new raid called the Gleaming Depths, set in an abandoned Enclave lab. The developer warned that these raids are intended for high-level players and will require a well-organized squad of four players in order to survive waves of tough enemies and even tougher bosses.

Those who make it to the end have to face off against the Ultracite Terror, a massive irradiated serpent that Bethesda says is the largest enemy in the entire franchise. Players who beat these dungeons can be rewarded with an all-new tier of legendary gear coming to the game.

Lastly, the developer gave the public a first look at what playing as a Ghoul will be like. Players who are level 50 can transform into a ghoul after completing the Ghoulification questline. Choosing to opt-in to what is essentially a new class comes with a variety of useful abilities.

Fallout 76 will mark the first time a ghoul is playable in the series. Betehsda Game Studios

“You’ll no longer have to worry about catching a bad case of the rads because you’ll be immune to radiation damage,” Fallout 76 lead producer Bill LaCoste said. “In fact, you’ll crave it. As a ghoul, exposure to rads will heal you and possibly unlock unique abilities.”

Ghoul players will also have a feral meter to manage instead of hunger and thirst, as well as access to ghoul-specific perks.

Few games have had the kind of redemption that Fallout 76 has had in the last six months. After a buggy launch, unpopular features, and poor review scores when it launched in 2018, it seemed that all was lost. However, the game enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the popularity of the Amazon Prime TV show. In the time between launch and earlier this year, Bethesda had been steadily improving the game and correcting its many flaws.

This week is a pretty good time to jump into Fallout 76. The game will be free to play on all platforms until Oct 29. The entire Fallout franchise is also going on sale across all gaming digital storefronts.