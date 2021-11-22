7 items to farm before Genshin Impact brings Albedo back in Version 2.3

It's been a while since we were in Dragonspine for anything big, but the Genshin Impact 2.3 update brings us to the snowy mountain realm once more. This time, we're taking part in the Adventurer's Guild winter training course alongside familiar faces such as Eula and Bennett, while also uncovering a sinister conspiracy that seems to center around the alchemist, Albedo. If you’re looking forward to faring Albedo’s Ascension Materials leading up to that, then use our guide to hunt down those items.

Klee may like Albedo, but personally, I've never trusted the five-star character — he gives off those villain-to-be vibes. But what Albedo lacks in sunny disposition, he more than makes up for as a great Geo character. Both him and Eula are back as part of the new five-star rerun banner, and we can wish for either character with a combined pity count. If you're planning to add Albedo to your team, a list of his ascension materials might come in handy.

A sensitive man with many talents, Albedo is worth a spot in your main rotation. miHoYo

While there isn't time to grab them in advance of the alchemist's arrival, as with Arataki Itto and Gorou, a lot of the materials are easy to find, and you'll likely have many of them sitting in your inventory already.

Albedo Character Ascension materials

Prithiva Topaz (1 Sliver, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, 6 Gemstones)

46 Basalt Pillars

168 Cecilias

Scroll materials (18 Divining, 30 Sealed, 36 Forbidden Curse)

As well as this, you're going to need 430-ish Hero's Wit to level Albedo, and 420,000 Mora to cover the ascension costs.

Albedo Talent Ascension materials

“Ballad” scrolls (3 Teachings, 21 Guides, 38 Philosophies)

Scroll Materials (6 Divining, 22 Sealed, 31 Forbidden Curse)

6 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

1 Crown of Insight

On top of this, you'll need 1,652,000 Mora. This is just the amount to ascend one talent fully, so you're going to need three times more for all of Albedo's talents. Fully leveling a character's talents is a big commitment in terms of resources.

Where to find Albedo's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Albedo strikes a pose. miHoYo

Here's where to get everything you need to level the five-star alchemist as soon as you get him:

Prithiva Topaz

This is the standard Geo character ascension material, and you can it from a variety of bosses, including the Geo Hypostasis, the Perpetual Mechanical Array, and the soon-to-arrive Golden Wolflord, which is where a lot of Arataki Itto's materials come from. In this case, you'll want to fight the Geo Hypostasis located in the Guyun Stone Forest as much as possible, since this also gives you the Basalt Pillars that Albedo requires. Once you've defeated the boss, leave the area, wait for a few minutes, and once you return you'll find it respawned.

Basalt Pillars

As mentioned, this second boss material comes from fighting the Geo Hypostasis. The best way to beat the construct quickly is to smash the pillar that it rests on during the fight, so bringing a claymore character is pretty vital. Unfortunately, you can't use Condensed Resin to get double rewards on bosses, so you'll either have to farm with daily Original Resin or use your Fragile Resin to speed things up.

Cecilias

Albedo uses the same flower as Venti to ascend his level cap, and while they are very easy to find, like Sango Pearls for Kokomi, there aren't that many of them. There are 37 Cecilias on Starsnatch Cliff to the east of Mondstadt (thanks official miHoYo map), but considering you need 168 altogether, that's around four and a half-full farms.

You can also grow them in your Serenitea Pot by purchasing the Luxuriant Glebe field and Cecilia seeds from the Teapot Spirit, and you can buy them from the flower shop in Mondstadt every three days.

Use this map to help you find the items. miHoYo

Scroll materials

These scrolls and their upgraded variants are dropped by Samachurl enemies of different world levels. As they are quite common, you should already have a lot of the lower rarity versions, but if you need more, there are always plenty of Samachurls around. You can also craft higher-level scroll materials at the Alchemy bench using the lower rarity versions. If you choose this route and have Sucrose in your party, be sure to use her ability which gives you a 10 percent chance to get double the product.

“Ballad” Scrolls

This talent ascension material can be farmed at the Forsaken Rift Domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. As always, make sure to choose the most difficult version of the challenge possible to maximize the materials you get, and use Condensed Resin if you have it, to earn two lots of rewards instead of one.

Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

As one of Childe's boss materials, you get the Tusk of Monoceros Caeli by fighting him the Trounce Domain on level 70 and above. If his other materials are dropping instead, you can use them to craft the Tusk with Dream Solvent at an Alchemy Bench. Dream Solvent is quite hard to come by, but you can earn it as a reward for completing weekly bosses and the Boreas boss challenge.

Crown of Insight

Last but not least, we have the Crown of Insight, which is by far the rarest material on the list. This item is mainly available as a reward for seasonal activities such as the recent Labyrinth Warriors event. Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is the only event in Genshin Impact 2.3 that will reward one. Other than events, there are five Crowns of Insight available in the world. One comes from upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine with Crimson Agates, and the other four are rewards for giving Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma.