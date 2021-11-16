7 items to farm before Genshin Impact adds Arataki Itto in Version 2.3

Looking to gather materials before the Genshin Impact Arataki Itto banner drops? With the Albedo and Eula reruns arriving first, we've got a little time before Itto, and his canine banner-buddy, Gorou, arrive in-game. With the Ley Line Overflow event kicking off, and a couple of weeks of dead time before Genshin Impact 2.3, it's the perfect opportunity to gather what you need to level the five-star character in advance.

You won't be able to farm the Golden Wolflord boss materials that you need just yet, but the rest are pretty easy to come by. Onikabuto Beetles aren't really used for anything right now, despite the fact they've been in the game since version 2.0. And it's almost impossible not to have a shedload of Slime materials when you've been fighting them since Genshin launched.

That said, we've compiled a shopping list of everything you need ahead of the Arataki Itto banner if you want to ascend either his level cap or his talents.

Arataki Itto is ready to beat you up! miHoYo

Arataki Itto Character Ascension materials

Prithiva Topaz (1 Sliver, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, 6 Gemstones)

46 Riftborn Regalia

168 Onikabuto

Slime (18 Condensate, 30 Secretions, 36 Concentrate)

On top of these, you'll also need around 430 Hero's Wit, and 420,000 Mora. This amount will vary depending on your world level and therefore how high you're going to ascend Itto.

Arataki Itto Talent Ascension materials

“Elegance” scrolls (3 Teachings, 21 Guides, 38 Philosophies)

Slime (6 Condensate, 22 Secretions, 31 Concentrate)

6 Ashen Hearts

1 Crown of Insight

You'll also need 1,652,500 Mora. This is also just the amount to ascend one talent fully, so you'd need three times this amount if you want to ascend all of Itto's talents.

Where to find Arataki Itto's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Here we'll go through how to get everything you need, plus some tips for efficient farming:

Prithiva Topaz

This is the standard ascension material for Geo characters in Genshin Impact and is earned by defeating any boss with that element, such as the Geo Hypostasis. The ideal boss for this farm would be the Golden Wolflord, since it also gives you the Riftborn Regalia item as well—another that you'll need. Unfortunately, that boss won't arrive until version 2.3, meaning if you want to farm Prithiva Topaz before November 24, you'll have to fight the Geo Hypostasis.

You can often purchase Prithiva Topaz in event shops, at jewelry shops using sigils, and can convert other boss materials into it using Dust of Azoth with the Alchemy Station. This dust is a somewhat rare item, though, as you can only get it through Paimon's Bargains and events.

Riftborn Regalia

You won't be able to get Riftborn Regalia until version 2.3 launches and the Golden Wolflord arrives. With that in mind, it's definitely worth saving up some Condensed and Fragile Resin so you can farm the boss beyond your daily limit when it comes out. You'll have until December 14, when Itto's banner releases, to gather what you need.

Get ready to fight. miHoYo

Onikabuto Beetles

You've probably spied these stag beetles on trees throughout Inazuma. They are a pretty common material, but you're going to need a lot of them. You can find them around Narukami Shrine and the mountain it's on, as well as near Mikage Furnace on Kannazuka. Unlike a lot of ascension plants and flowers, you can't buy Onikabuto from any vendors right now.

Slime

You probably have a million Slime materials already, since they are the game's most common enemy, but if you need more, head to the Blossoms of Wealth or Wisdom in Mondstadt. You'll often have to fight Slimes as part of these challenges to earn Mora or XP materials. Ley Line Overflow, which starts on November 15, also boosts these rewards, so it's the perfect opportunity to slay two Slimes with one stone.

“Elegance” Scrolls

This talent ascension material is earned at the Violet Court on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. To unlock this domain, simply head to the small island between Narukami and Kujou's Encampment. As with other domains, it costs 20 resin to claim a reward, so it's always worth doing the hardest challenge you can for the chance to earn a higher rarity version of the material or to use Condensed Resin to get twice the rewards.

miHoYO

Ashen Heart

This material comes from defeating the La Signora boss on level 70+. If you've been unlucky with your drops, you can also craft it using her other materials, by combining the Hellfire Butterfly or the Molten Moment with Dream Solvent at the Alchemy Station. You are given one Dream Solvent for completing Zhongli's “No More Stone” quest and earn it as a reward for completing Trounce Domains and defeating Boreas.

Crown of Insight

This final material is harder to get and has to be earned when available through limited-time seasonal events and event shops. Excluding events, there are only five crowns to earn in Genshin Impact. One comes from upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine by offering it Crimson Agate, and the other four come from giving Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma. Unless the reward previews change, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is the only 2.3 event that will offer a crown as a reward.