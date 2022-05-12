7 essential items to farm for ninja Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

There is plenty to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.7, most of all being the release of Hydro archer Yelan and the ninja Kuki Shinobu. We don't know all that much about Kuki’s character, other than that she represents the more serious side of the Arataki gang, dealing with daily business while Itto is off sumo wrestling with anyone who'll accept his challenge.

What's most exciting of all is that she's a healer, and may very well be the first proper four-star support character we've had since the game first launched. They'll always be another powerful five-star like Yelan, but considering how few and far between healers are in Genshin, it's definitely worth grabbing Kuki when she shows up with boosted rates.

And when you do get her, she'll need leveling. In this Genshin Impact Kuki materials guide, I'll walk you through everything you need to make the ninja stronger, and where you can find it. Since the new version livestream is delayed, it's the perfect time to prepare for the new characters.

Kuki Shinobu Character Ascension Materials

Vajrada Amethyst (1 Sliver, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, 6 Gemstones)

46 Runic Fangs

168 Naku Weeds

Spectral materials (18 Husk, 30 Heart, 36 Nucleus)

You'll also need 430-ish Hero's Wit and 420,000 Mora for her ascension costs.

Kuki Shinobu Talent Ascension Materials

“Elegance” scrolls (3 Teachings, 21 Guides, 38 Philosophies)

Spectral materials (6 Recruit, 22 Sergeant, 31 Lieutenant)

6 Tears of the Calamitous God

1 Crown of Insight

You'll also need 1,625,000 Mora for each talent you want to full level.

Where to find Kuki's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Here's where you can find each of Kuki's talent and character ascension materials:

Vajrada Amethyst

This is the gem used to ascend Electro characters that you can get by defeating Electro bosses across Teyvat. Unfortunately, Kuki's boss material comes from a boss that doesn't drop Electro gems, so you'll have to fight two completely different bosses to farm all of her materials. The current Electro bosses are the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt and the Thunder Manifestation in Inazuma. The second is a little harder, but located on Seirai Island, where you'll need to go to get Naku Weeds, so you could kill two birds with one stone.

Runic Fangs

This boss material is dropped by the new Ruin Serpent boss in the Chasm. To get access, you'll have to complete the initial Chasm quests that unlock the underground area and keep progressing until you find the arena with the boss. You can actually see the boss digging around in the sand above its arena, so you won't miss it. Genshin bosses respawn after a few minutes, so once you've beaten it, teleport away and return after a while to rinse and repeat.

Naku Weeds

This local specialty plant is found across Inazuma, but particularly in Electro-heavy areas like the Mikage Furnace and near Narukami Shrine. The best place to farm them, however, is on Seirai Island. You can see every Naku Weed location on the official Genshin Impact map. There are 129 altogether, so a few farms on Seirai should get you enough, especially as you can also purchase a few every two days from Tsukumono Groceries in Inazuma City.

There are lots of Naku Weeds all over the storm-wracked Seirai Island. miHoYo

Spectral materials

Though Specters are an extremely annoying mob to farm, there are lots of them located in Inazuma, including on Seirai Island. If you're struggling to find these flying fellas, the Blossoms of Wealth and Wisdom on Watatsumi often throw them in as an enemy, and it's a great way of getting Mora of XP materials at the same time. There are three Spectral materials of increasing rarity: Spectral Husks, Spectral Hearts, and Spectral Nucleus.

Elegance scrolls

You can earn these scrolls as a reward from the Violet Court Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. As always, the best way to farm them is to make some Condensed Resin in order to claim double rewards. You'll need the Condensed Resin formula you get by achieving reputation rank three in Liyue, and some Crystal Cores from catching Crystal Flies. Craft them at the alchemy bench for forty resin a piece and you can then use them in the Domain to speed up the farm.

Tears of the Calamitous God

This material is a potential drop from the weekly Guardian of Eternity boss. As with Azhdaha for Zhongli, you can unlock this by completing the Raiden Shogun's story quests. If this material doesn't drop from the boss, it can be crafted at the alchemy bench using any of the other boss materials and Dream Solvent. This item is extremely useful for talent materials, but you can only get it as a potential drop from defeating weekly bosses.

Kuki is one of the first characters who need materials from the Raiden Shogun boss to ascend her talents. miHoYo

Crown of Insight

Last but not least, the Crown of Insight usually comes from a single event per version, but you can also get a few at all times in the game. The best way is to level the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma with Electro Sigils. You can also upgrade the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine with Crimson Agate, or upgrade the new Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget in the Chasm.

And that's where to get those Kuki Shinobu materials. We hope you get her when the banner rolls around!