Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 2.7

The Chasm finally arrived in Genshin Impact with the launch of version 2.6. But the many Travelers of Teyvat are already thinking about what comes next, and Genshin Impact community is flush with Yelan and Kuki Shinobu leaks, two new characters who may or may not be coming in the next update. As always, HoYoverse has a hefty lineup of updates and events ready to entertain its player base and give its characters some love. There might even be a new chapter to the Chasm story with Yelan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, characters, and potential content coming in Genshin Impact version 2.7.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.7 update release date?

Genshin Impact Version 2.7 is expected to drop on May 11, 2022 . For context, Genshin Impact typically receives its version updates every six weeks. It’s enough of a thing that community members have created calendars for the tentative update dates.

Maintenance should start at about 6 p.m. Eastern and end sometime around 11 p.m. Like past updates, it’s expected to take between 4 and 5 hours. Players will probably get the standard 300 Primogem maintenance reward after the update goes live. Be sure to claim it within 30 days!

What are the Genshin Impact version 2.7 character banners?

Leaker Lumie Lumie and others predict that Yelan is the featured five-star for the first half of Version 2.7, and Kuki Shinobu is one of the three four-stars accompanying the five-star on the next banner. No one has announced clearly data-mined or leaked information about who the second five-star is. However, rumor has it that Arataki Itto will rerun as Shinobu is part of his gang.

Kazuha is now speculated to rerun in Version 2.8. It was previously believed that Kazuha would rerun alongside one of the Kamisato siblings in Version 2.6. However, that ended up being false. Now the community is skeptical if he will even show up in Version 2.7. Leakers speculate that Kazuha has been pushed to 2.8, possibly with leaked character Shinkanoin Heizou.

To recap, Yelan will likely lead in the first half of Version 2.7 as the featured five-star with three unknown 4-stars. Kuki Shinobu is reportedly a four-star on the second banner, which adds evidence to Itto being the featured five-star in the second half.

What quests can I expect in Genshin Impact version 2.7?

So far, it’s unclear if Yelan will get her own story quest. Some speculate that she will simply be the main character of the next Archon Quest chapter related to the Chasm. Maybe she’ll even get both. Meanwhile, leakers seem to agree that Kuki Shinobu will get a hangout event.

What are the new weapons in Genshin Impact version 2.7?

Many five-star characters debut with a unique five-star weapon that compliments their kit. In this case, Yelan is expected to debut with the five-star bow, Aqua Simulacra (a.k.a the previously leaked “Kirin Bow”). The second notable weapon is a free bow called Fading Twilight, which is reportedly a reward offered for participating in the leaked Perilous Trails event.

Aqua Simulacra boasts Crit DMG that reportedly surpasses 88 percent when fully leveled. Its passive ability raises HP by 16 percent, which compliments Yelan’s already high HP for a bow user. Aqua Simulacra also boosts its user’s damage by 20 percent, even when off the field.

Fading Twilight seems like a viable four-star weapon, considering its modest Energy Recharge substat and damage boost included in its passive ability. According to the latest info on Honey Hunter, it switches between three stages that deal different amounts of damage bonus. It switches between stages every seven seconds, so long as the user successfully hits the enemy.

What are the Genshin Impact version 2.7 events?

There are a few big events leaked for Genshin Impact Version 2.7. The first is Perilous Trails, a roguelike challenge similar to the setup in the Spiral Abyss, where teams of four characters are split into two sides. Players will be expected to adjust based on special conditions for each stage.

There’s also a festival hosted by Inazuma’s resident himbo himself, Arataki Itto. The festival organizer claims the “Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival” is greater than the Irodori Festival and the Lantern Rite celebrations. However, based on the leaked invitation, it seems to be more of an outing rather than a full-blown festival. Players can potentially claim a little tribal drum as a reward, much like with the Lyre from last year’s Windblume Festival.

Two smaller events were also leaked along with the other two. “Heart of the Machine” tasks Travelers with collecting materials for building a robot toy. Rewards include event-exclusive blueprints for the Serenitea Pot. Meanwhile, “A Muddy Bizarre Adventure” is an exploration challenge, much like the Bokuso Box event, where players investigate “dangerous mud.” It also hints at details about the unreleased country of Sumeru like the Pursina’s Spike event.

As more information is made available about Version 2.7, we’ll update this article accordingly.