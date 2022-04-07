Everything you need to know about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Meet Kuki Shinobu , the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang. HoYoverse introduced the green-haired girl along with Hydro user Yelan just before the Genshin Impact 2.6 update. She’s an Electro character that reportedly wields a sword (like Keqing), which makes her the newest four-star character since Yun Jin from Genshin Impact Version 2.5. HoYoverse only recently posted her character preview, so there’s limited official information about her. However, leakers have given players more than one reason to be excited about their potential as a unique addition to the game. Here’s everything we know so far about Kuki Shinobu.

When will Kuki Shinobu come to Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed when Kuki Shinobu will come to the game. However, as it recently posted her character preview, it wouldn’t be surprising for her to come in the next update. Leaker Blah also guessed that she would be available in Genshin Impact 2.7 as a four-star character on one of the banners. More specifically, they suspect that she will run as a four-star character on Yelan’s banner. This aligns with similar promotional schedules like with Arataki Itto and Kamisato Ayato. Those two, and many others, came to the game in the update following their character previews.

What are Kuki Shinobu’s skills and abilities?

Kuki Shinobu’s talents, passives, and constellations aren’t confirmed yet. However, Dimbreath and other leakers have given us a glimpse of what to expect from her abilities. This information is from the sheet of leaked abilities, though it’s subject to change based on official announcements.

Elemental Skill - Sanctifying Ring

Create a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of part of her HP, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents.

Follows the current active character around. Deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds and restores HP of the active character based on Kuki Shinobu’s Max HP.

The HP consumption from using this skill can only bring her to 20 percent HP.

Elemental Burst - Goel Narukami Karlyama Rite

Stabs an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, creating a barrier that cleanses the area of all that is foul, dealing continuous Electro DMG to opponents within its AoE based on Shinobu’s Max HP.

If Shinobu’s HP is less than or equal to 50 percent when this skill is used, the barrier will last longer.

The most recent discussion around Shinobu’s kit revolves around her role as a possibly competent Electro healer. We’ll have to see whether or not she lives up to the hype. It isn’t looking good so far.

What are Kuki Shinobu’s constellations?

Dimbreath also leaked Kuki Shinobu’s constellations. These are copied from their spreadsheet, which can be viewed in its entirety on Reddit:

Level 1: To Cloister Compassion: Goel Narukami Karlyama Rite's AoE is increased by 50 percent.

To Forsake Fortune: Grass Ring of Sanctification's duration is increased by 3 seconds.

To Sequester Sorrow: Increases the Level of Sanctifying Ring by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

To Sever Sealing: When the Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks of characters affected by Shinobu's Elemental skill hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent's position and deal AoE Electro damage based on 9.7 per cent of her max. HP. This effect can occur once every 5 seconds.

To Cease Courtesis: Increases the level of Elemental burst by three. The maximum upgrade is 15.

To Ward Weakness: When Kuki Shinobu's HP drops to 25 percent or below, or when she takes lethal damage: Shinobu will not fall as a result of the damage sustained this time. She will grain 150 Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds. This effect will automatically activate when her HP reaches 1. This effect can be triggered every 60 seconds.

What materials do I need to farm for Kuki Shinobu?

HoYoverse typically doesn’t release ascension and talent materials until closer to a character’s release date. However, Genshin Impact community members have already put together some cheat sheets based on leaked information. These are generally reliable (as the latest infographics were correct for Ayato, too) but are always subject to change based on official information. At the very least, farm up some Electro gems, ascension books, and Mora. You’ll always need it.

What role will Kuki Shinobu play in the story?

Shinobu is the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang. It’s unclear what that means hierarchy-wise, though it’s obviously some kind of role higher in the hierarchy. That means she likely has a familiar relationship with the leader of the gang, Arataki Itto. Also, with the gang’s reputation in mind, she probably has some kind of quirky personality trait or situation that led her to be in this “gang.”

Kujou Sara describes her as a “talented person,” which differs from her view on Arataki Itto. So, even if Itto is technically her “boss,” she might have more of a level head.