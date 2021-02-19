Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Keqing Banner

Genshin Impact has a huge roster. It's often expanding as new characters are made playable and added to the game via event banners like Xiao and Ganyu. But sometimes the game needs you to slow your roll and appreciate what's already available. For the second banner in version 1.3, there isn't a new five-star character to fawn over instead Keqing, who has been in the game since launch, has been given the spotlight. Is this old reliable worth your Primogems?

Here's everything we know about the Keqing banner.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

When is the Genshin Impact Keqing Banner end time?

Keqing's run is going to be a bit more truncated run compared to previous Genshin Impact banners. She debuted on February 17 and the Banner will conclude on March 2 , giving you two weeks to obtain the character.

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Keqing Banner?

Keqing , the Electro Sword user will be the banner's main focus. She'll be joined by three four-star characters:

Geo Catalyst-user Ningguang

Pyro Sword-wielder Bennett

Hydro Catalyst-user Barbara

Are you guaranteed to get Keqing in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Keqing, even if you pull from her Banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a Mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Keqing. If that first pity five-star wasn't Keqing, your next five-star will be. This means, at most, you'll need 180 Wishes to get Keqing.

If you participated in a previous event Banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Keqing Banner.

Is Keqing a good character in Genshin Impact?

Keqing is a great character in Genshin Impact. She deals quite a bit of damage. Her raw damage output and Area-of-Effect (AoE) attacks can efficiently terminate any group of foes. In terms of raw power, it's tough to top Keqing. She can become an excellent addition to any team. If you pair her with a Hydro, Pyro, or Cryo character, Keqing will shine as the interactions only make her stronger.

Keqing is an objectively good character, and she's very malleable for your needs.

Should you pay for the Keqing Banner in Genshin Impact?

Probably not. While Keqing is a great character and her Banner contemporaries like Ningguang, Bennett, and Barbara are similarly helpful additions to any team that you're building, they're also rather common. Barbara can be obtained for free by playing the game, and all the other characters are available on the standard Banner. Keqing is a powerhouse, but she won't be a gamechanger in the same way Venti or Xiao would be.

It's better to save your Primogems for another Banner that can more effectively improve your team. If you really want Keqing, focus on using your standard Wishes to get her on the standard Banner. She will come to you, eventually.

What Banner comes after Keqing in Genshin Impact?

After Keqing departs, it's not wholly clear what will come next. There are two potential banners that could follow. The first is Hu Tao, the long-awaited second five-star character in version 1.3, who was spotted on the Beta Test Server before the update officially launched. She was suspiciously absent in the 1.3 Livestream, but her name card was added to the main game with the Lantern Rite Festival. Many believe she's up next.

If Hu Tao isn't the next character, Venti is believed to be in the pipeline as a rerun.