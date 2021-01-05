Genshin Impact is rapidly expanding. Every six weeks Genshin Impact receives a major update. The next update, Genshin Impact version 1.3, is launching in February, bringing new characters like Xiao to the mix. Before that happens, you can farm a few items to prepare for Xiao's arrival. Using the current Closed Beta test server, we know the current plans for what Xiao will need to increase his Ascension and Talent levels.

Here are seven items that you need to farm before Xiao arrives.

What are Xiao's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

According to a recently updated Reddit graphic, upgrading Xiao's talents requires "Prosperity" talent books, Slimed-themed items, three Crowns of Insight, and Shadow of the Warrior. Meanwhile, to ascend Xiao and unlock his level caps, you'll need a mix of Vayuda Turquoise, Juvenile Jade (or Hurricane Seeds, depending on how the update pans out), Qingxin, and again Slime-themed items.

Upgrade materials needed for Xiao. u/Deviltakoyaki / MiHoYo

It's time to start acquiring your resources before Xiao actually appears.

Don't forget that you can combine excess materials at alchemic Crafting Benches in Liyue Harbor and Mondstadt. The effectiveness of crafting can be increased using either Sucrose or Xingqiu, the former of which is currently available in the Albedo banner.

Where can you farm "Prosperity" talent books in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need many "Prosperity" series talent books to max out Xiao's talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Prosperity," Guide to "Prosperity," and Philosophies of "Prosperity." All three can be obtained as drops from the Taishan Mansion domain located by Jueyun Karst in Liyue. You need to hit Adventure Rank 26 to access the domain and you need to visit the mansion on Monday or Thursday or Sunday to secure the drops.

For specific numbers, Xiao requires nine Teachings of "Prosperity," 63 Guide to "Prosperity," and 114 Philosophies of "Prosperity."

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late level talent in Genshin Impact. Xiao is no exception. Unlike the other things on this list, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events like Unreconciled Stars and Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which both rewarded one Crown of Insight. You can also obtain one by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Luckily, Xiao only needs one Crown per talent. It's best to focus on upgrading the talents that you think you rely on the most.

Where can you farm Shadow of the Warrior in Genshin Impact?

Xiao needs 18 Shadow of the Warrior to max out his talents. This begins being required at Talent level 6. You can acquire Shadow of the Warrior by defeating Tartaglia in the Enter the Golden House Trounce Domain when set to level 70 or higher.

The domain becomes available after completing Chapter 1, Act 3: "A New Star Approaches." You can challenge the domain once per week with the reset occurring on Monday at 4 a.m. Eastern.

How can you farm Slime in Genshin Impact?

Xiao requires Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate throughout leveling up his character. These are necessities in both increasing his talent level and ascending his level cap.

All three items are found by killing slimes. Slime Condensate is dropped by any slain slime; Slime Secretions are dropped by level 40 and up slimes; Slime Concentrate is dropped by slimes that are level 60 and higher.

A great place to farm Slime items of all sorts can be found directly below a cliff facing the Guyun Stone Forest in Liyue. If you drop into the watery area, you'll find a small Slime squadron.

Slimes can also be found as enemies in Daily Quests or during Leyline Outcroppings. Both have a high chance to spawn Slimes.

If you're trying to max out Xiao's talents, you'll need 18 Slime Condensates, 66 Slime Secretions, and 93 Slime Concentrates. On the other hand, if you want to push Xiao to his highest level, you'll need 18 Slime Condensates, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrates.

This means you've gotta try farming a total of 36 Slime Condensates, 96 Slime Secretions, and 123 Slime Concentrates. That's enough Slime to launch a show on Nickelodeon.

Where can you farm Qingxin in Genshin Impact?

As one of the esteemed Adepti, of course, Xiao is hankering for some Qingxin to max out his level. He needs 168 Qingxin flowers to reach his highest Ascension level. You can find these floral goodies in a few separate places. You can purchase them in sets of 10 at Bubu Pharmacy. The inventory will be restocked every three days.

A Qingxin location map. Map Genie / miHoYo

If you'd like to locate them in the wild, Huaguang Stone Forest and Jueyun Karst are particularly bountiful locations. Specifically, check mountaintops to find the flower. You can also find Qingxin in high supply atop the mountains by Qingce Village.

Where can you farm Vayuda Turquoise, Juvenile Jade (or Hurricane Seeds) in Genshin Impact?

Xiao is an Anemo character, meaning he needs a ton of Vayuda Turquoise for Ascensions. You can farm these items by defeating Anemo Hypostasises in Mondstadt. Vayuda Turquoise can also be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt. Xiao requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones.

Traditionally, Xiao, like other Anemo characters would require Hurricane Seeds, but miHoYo seemingly has other plans for the character. Hurricane Seeds were originally the upgrade material that he used in the closed beta. In recent updates, however, his final Ascension material has shifted to Juvenile Jade, an item that can only be acquired by defeating the new boss, the Ancient Geovishap. This boss will be added in version 1.3, making it impossible to farm right now.

This is likely a permanent change for Xiao. Luckily, if he does revert to Hurricane Seeds, you'll gain those as you defeat Anemo Hyposasises for Vayuda Turquoise.