Genshin Impact developer miHoYo continues to update like it's 1999. Version 1.3, Genshin Impact's third major update, will launch in February. It will come with brand new events and characters.

Here's everything we know about Genshin Impact version 1.3 and what's to come in 2021.

When is the Genshin Impact 1.3 update release date?

MiHoYo has spoken about the version 1.3 update rather coyly, providing a vague release window of February 2021 in a blog post. However, we can land on something more specific using math.

Ganyu, the next Genshin Impact banner, begins on January 12, 2021. Traditionally, banners last twenty days. Assuming Ganyu will last twenty days, the banner will conclude on February 1, heralding the version 1.3 update.

Until miHoYo says otherwise, assume Version 1.3 will launch on February 1, 2021.

Ayaka and Lumine celebrating the new year. miHoYo

Is there a Genshin Impact version 1.3 trailer?

No, not yet. Marketing is still focused on promoting Genshin Impact version 1.2. Expect a trailer for 1.3 in late January.

When are the Genshin Impact version 1.4 and 1.5 release dates?

We don't yet have firm release dates on Genshin Impact version 1.4 and 1.5, but miHoYo has said they want to release updates every six weeks. We won't be able to math this one out until we have a proper release date for version 1.3.

If we use the previous estimate as a place holder, Genshin Impact version 1.4 will debut on March 13, 2021, and Genshin Impact version 1.5 will debut on April 22, 2021.

Who are the new Genshin Impact version 1.3 characters?

Hu Tao official splash art miHoYo

We currently know that version 1.3 will come with Xiao, the Anemo Adepti from Liyue who fights with a polearm. Leaks have stated that the update will also include Hu Tao, a Pyro Polearm user known for her pranks.

Notably, Hu Tao will be voiced by Rie Takahashi who previously voiced anime characters like Megumin from Konosuba, Emilia from Re: Zero, and Peni Parker in the Japanese dub of Into The Spider-Verse.

It's currently unknown if there will be four-star characters paired with Xiao and Hu Tao. The Inazuma Ice character, Ayaka is expected to make her first appearance very soon. She could certainly be in the 1.3 update.

Are there Genshin Impact version 1.3 leaks?

Yes! Oodles of leaks. In addition to Hu Tao, eight new characters have been leaked. Alleged leaks from the Closed Beta Test servers also show new foes that will be added in version 1.3.

A new foe. miHoYo / Zeniet

Notably, the above monster seems to be located in a previously inaccessible part of Liyue, implying another map expansion could be in the works.

What is the Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact version 1.3?

The Lantern Rite Festival is the main event in version 1.3. It's centered on both wish making and the character Xiao. It previously existed during Genshin Impact's beta phase in early 2020, so this will mark its debut in the full game.

During the beta, the event came to celebrate the first full moon of the new year, similar to Lunar New Year festivals. For the festival, Liyue's denizens release lanterns containing a wish for the year.

The items in the original event included Xiao Lanterns and MingXiao Lanterns. It's unknown how this might be changed for the new and improved version of the event.

There's also a Mondstadt equivalent of the event called the Windbloom festival, which has far less fanfare surrounding it.

What changes will come in Genshin Impact version 1.3?

The biggest changes coming in Genshin Impact version 1.3 are the buffs to Zhongli and the Geo element. Due to players' disappointment following Zhongli's debut in December, Mihoyo plans to boost the character's damage-dealing potential, as spelled out in two blog posts:

Normal, charged and plunging attack damage will be increased by 1.39 percent of Zhongli's max HP

Stone Stele initial damage, Stone Stele Resonance, and Dominus Lapidis (Elemental Skill) Hold activation DMG will be increased by 1.9 percent of Zhongli's max HP

The above effects are added to his passive ability "Dominance of Earth," while the Planet Befall bonus is still set at 33 percent.

Dominus Lapidis hold activation will now spawn a Stone Stele if the maximum number of stele hasn't been reached yet. The ability's interruption resistance will also be greatly increased.

When a character is protected by the Jade Shield provided by Dominus Lapidis hold, opponents within a set radius have all Elemental Resistance and Physical Resistance decreased by 20 percent.

A scene from last year's Lantern Rite festival.

Mihoyo also plans to buff the Geo element in two significant ways:

All Geo Shields (Zhongli's Jade Shield, Noelle's Breastplate, Crystallized Geo Shield) no longer have a 250 percent absorption effectiveness against Geo Damage. Instead, they have 150 percent absorption effectiveness against Physical and Elemental Damage.

Geo Elemental Resonance, "Enduring Rock" will increase shield strength by 15 percent. Shielded characters will have their damage increased by 15 percent but also decrease the Geo resistance of enemies hit by 20 percent for 15 seconds. Note: you will no longer have interruption resistance with the resonance.

These changes will make Geo a far more formidable element and Zhongli a legitimately terrifying character, putting him on par with Venti or at least very close to Venti.

Will Genshin Impact version 1.3 add more Story Quests?

Yes! There should be Story Quests for both Xiao and Hu Tao in version 1.3. However, it's unlikely that the update will include more Archon Quests to advance the main story.

Will Genshin Impact version 1.3 add new regions?

No, not according to the information currently available. Version 1.3 only seems to expand regions that are already explorable. There will certainly be a few new locations, but nothing as expansive as Dragonspine will be added.