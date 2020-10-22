4 must-have items to farm before Genshin Impact adds Zhongli

Genshin Impact version 1.1 is around the corner. The update promises to add new locations, bosses, events, and playable characters. One of most exciting new playable characters is Zhongli. You might've met him briefly during the Liyue section of Genshin Impact, but he'll be able to join your party soon enough.

Zhongli is currently playable on Genshin Impact's closed beta test server. From what players have reported online, we already know what items will be needed to upgrade the new Geo character, so you can prepare for his imminent launch ahead of time.

Here's everything you should collect to upgrade Zhongli before update 1.1.

What are Zhongli's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

According to a handy graphic that's been making the rounds on Reddit, upgrading Zhongli's talents requires "Gold" talent books and Slime themed items. Meanwhile, to ascend Zhongli and unlock his level caps, you'll need a mix of Topaz, Basalt Pillars, Cor Lapis, and again Slime-themed items.

Upgrade materials needed for Zhongli. u/Deviltakoyaki and MiHoYo

Collecting everything that's required prior to his launch might seem like a rather daunting task, but here are some places that you can get started on doing just that, along with hard numbers for how many of each material Zhongli will likely need.

Also, remember that you can combine lower-level materials at alchemy stations in Liyue Harbor and Mondstadt. The effectiveness of this can be increased using either Sucrose or Xingqiu, who are both available in the Klee Banner.

Where can you find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact?

While Cor Lapis can be mined throughout Liyue, it can be easily farmed from two locations. The first is Mt. Hulao. Across the mountain's summit, you'll find an abundance of Cor Lapis. After mining the summit, follow Mt. Hulao's mountainside path downward to locate a few more pieces of Cor Lapis. Remember to use your Elemental Sight to double-check if you missed anything.

Cor Lapis can also be found by teleporting to Mt. Aozang. Once you arrive, descend into Huaguang stone forest located below the waypoint, you'll find a river flowing into a wide cave that holds a few Cor Lapis to mine.

Zhongli is expected to require 168 total Cor Lapis to unlock all his level caps.

How can you farm Slime in Genshin Impact?

Zhongli requires Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate throughout leveling up his character. These are necessities in both increasing his talent level and ascending his level cap.

All three items are found by killing slimes. Slime Condensate is dropped by any slain slime; Slime Secretions are dropped by level 40 and up slimes; Slime Concentrate is dropped by slimes that are level 60 and higher.

A great place to farm Slime items of all sorts can be found directly below a cliff facing the Guyun Stone Forest in Liyue. If you drop down into the watery area, you'll find a small squadron of slimes awaiting your arrival.

You can also find slimes as enemies in Daily Quests or during Leyline Outcroppings. Both have a high chance to spawn slimes.

If you've gained an abundance of lower level Slime material, remember you can craft Slime Secretions and Concentrate using alchemy stations in Liyue Harbor and Mondstadt.

To ascend Zhongli, you'll need a total of 18 Slime Condensate, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrate. The amount of slime needed to max out Zhongli's talents is currently unknown.

Where can you farm the "Gold" Talent book in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need numerous books from the "Gold" series of talent books to max out Zhongli's talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Gold," Guide to "Gold," and Philosophies of "Gold." You can find all three as drops from the Taishan Mansion domain located by Jueyen Karst. You first need to be Adventure Rank 26 to access the domain and you need to visit the mansion on Wednesday or Saturday or Sunday to secure the drops.

The exact number needed is currently unknown.

Where can you farm Basalt Pillar and Topaz in Genshin Impact?

Like all Geo characters, Zhongli requires Prithiva Topaz and Basalt Pillars to ascend. Prithiva Topaz and all its variants are primarily obtained by defeating the Geo Hypostasis boss located in the Guyun Stone Forest. On occasion you'll receive Topaz for defeating the Wolf of the North. You can also purchase small sums of Topaz from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

If you need Basalt Pillars, the only way to obtain them is by defeating the Geo Hypostasis boss in Liyue.

For Prithiva Topaz, Zhongli will require one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If have any overflow, all Prithiva Topaz can be crafted into the next level using an alchemy station. Zhongli will require 46 total Basalt Pillars to be maxed out.