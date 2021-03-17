Genshin Impact ’s momentum continues to grow. Develop miHoYo debuts a game-changing new update every six weeks. These updates can add a variety of things like new characters, events, rewards, and brand-new features. Version 1.3 brought Xiao, Hu Tao, and the Lantern Rite Festival to Genshin Impact. Version 1.4 gave us a Venti rerun and the Windblume Festival.

So what comes next for the game? What will occur in version 1.5? Well, it might contain a few features the Geshin Impact community has been hankering for.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact version 1.5.

When is the Genshin Impact version 1.5 release date?

Developer miHoYo has yet to set an official date for Genshin Impact version 1.5 Given the six-week cycle that the game updates operate on, it’s possible to estimate a release date. Version 1.4 arrived on March 17, 2021 so version 1.5 will probably debut around April 28, 2021.

Is there a Genshin Impact version 1.5 trailer?

No, not yet. MiHoYo has yet to officially announce the update, so there isn’t a trailer available.

Who are the new Genshin Impact version 1.5 characters?

Characters that will be available in 1.5 have yet to be revealed through official means. However, version 1.5 has entered closed beta testing, resulting in the two new characters — Yanfei and Eula — being leaked by Twitter users Lumie_Lumie and DimbreathJr.

Both characters could undergo alterations before being officially announced, but as of right now it’s believed that Yanfei and Eula will be the characters added to Genshin Impact in version 1.5.

Who is Yanfei in Genshin Impact version 1.5?

Yanfei splash art in Genshin Impact. miHoYo / AE Entropy

Yanfei is a four-star Pyro Catalyst DPS from Liyue. According to Genshin Impact fan site Honey Hunter, her in-game description says that she’s a legal advisor in Liyue Harbor. It also notes that she’s considered to have mixed blood, containing elements of an “illuminated beast.” This could mean that she’s another half-human half-Adeptus character like Ganyu or that she’s half of some unknown species.

Who is Eula in Genshin Impact version 1.5?

A full render of Eula miHoYo / Dimbreath Jr

Eula is a five-star Cryo Claymore user from Mondstadt. According to her lore, not a single person in-game has called her End-User License Agreement. Instead, Eula is known as the Spindrift Knight and captains the Knights of Favonius’ Reconnaissance Company. She’s also a scion of the old aristocracy. It’s still unclear why she joined the Knights.

What is Genshin Impact version 1.5’s housing mechanic?

According to the same leak that gave us Eula and Yanfei, housing is coming to Genshin Impact in version 1.5. We don’t know much about housing just yet. According to the leaker, Zeniet, your house will be located in a teapot. This is similar to the Liyue mission with Madame Ping, who also lives in a kettle. You’ll be able to access your abode by speaking to a bird retainer.

The bird that will aid you in finding housing MiHoYo / Zeniet

There will also be a store where you can purchase furniture using a new currency that will be added in version 1.5. It’s currently unknown how you’ll be able to earn this currency.

What are the Genshin Impact version 1.5 events?

The current event slate in version 1.5 is currently unknown. It's likely that there will be an event centered on the new housing system being added in 1.5. New version events are often centered on the biggest thing in an update, like how Chalk Prince and the Dragon in 1.2 was about Dragonspine.

What other additions will be in Genshin Impact version 1.5?

The new upgraded Geovishap. MiHoYo / World of Teyvat

Version 1.5 will bring a few new bosses like an Electro Abyss Herald, a variant of the Abyss Herald that was introduced in the version 1.4 Dainsleif quest. There will also be an additional Geovishap boss called Dahaka. You’ll have to fight both of these bosses regularly to earn items used to improve both Eula and Yanfei.

Version 1.5 is also expected to add two new domains, as indicated by two leaked artifacts coming in the update called The Last Act of Foolishness and Tenacity of the Millelith. It’s unknown where this domain will be located.

Other additions coming in 1.5 have yet to be revealed, but there are expected to be some quality of life changes like are often included in updates.

When is the Genshin Impact version 1.6 release date?

Genshin Impact version 1.6 has yet to be given a release date but given miHoYo’s six-week cycle with updates, it will likely be released on June 9, 2021.