Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Venti Banner

Genshin Impact is giving you a second chance. After hitting top speeds in the last few months with numerous new characters like Xiao, Ganyu, and Hu Tao, some wallets might be tuckered out. It’s tough to keep up with all the new characters. To solve your financial woes or to get you up to speed, Genshin Impact Version 1.4 is featuring two re-run five-star archers: Venti and Childe.

First up is Venti. Should you try getting the dapper bard? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Venti Banner.

When is the Genshin Impact Venti Banner release date and end time?

The Venti banner will start on March 17 when the 1.4 update is released and conclude on April 6 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Venti Banner?

The banner stars the five-star Anemo archer Venti. He's joined by three four-star characters:

Electro Claymore-wielder Razor

Anemo Catalyst-user Sucrose

Geo Claymore-wielder Noelle

Are you guaranteed to get Venti in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Venti, even if you pull from his banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a Mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Venti. If that first pity five-star wasn't Venti, your next five-star will be. This means, at most, you'll need 180 wishes to get Venti.

If you participated in a previous Event Banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Venti Banner. Which only means you'll have that much greater chance at drawing him.

Is Venti a good character in Genshin Impact?

There’s no way around this. Venti isn’t only a “good character.” Venti is the best character in Genshin Impact by a mile. He’s a massive asset both on and off the battlefield.

In combat, Venti can stun entire squads while you attack them with a barrage of arrows. His Elemental Burst can be used in tandem with his Elemental Skill to obliterate nearly any enemy. This can be used to glide through most endgame content with ease. Farming domains and besting the Sprial Abyss should become trivial matters with Venti by your side.

Boons of the bard don’t stop there. Once you leave combat, Venti’s Elemental Skill becomes crucial for exploration. You’ll be able to go to great heights using his wind. This allows you to skip climbing portions and easily glid to finish lines in time trials.

Venti is an essential character.

Should you pay for the Venti Banner in Genshin Impact?

In short, yes. Venti is an incredible Genshin Impact character. He’s remarkable and cannot be surpassed by others. If you didn’t pick him up the first time around, now is the time to grab Venti.

If you already have Venti or earn a copy of him during this banner, don’t try to get his other constellations. Venti is an incredible character as constellation zero. Any extra attempts and you’ll be wasting your money. His first handful of constellations don’t add much to his abilities and cost a pretty penny to reach.

Razor is unfortunately the only worthwhile four-star on the banner. He’s a phenomenal Electro damage dealer and will certainly bolster your team to the stratosphere in damage. Noelle and Sucrose are a bit less helpful. Noelle is a so-so healer, but nothing special unless you have a Geo team. Sucrose is literally dubbed as “Budget Venti” by most players. Sure, Sucrose is a nice constellation prize, but she’s not worth spending your hard-earned Primogems on.

What Banner comes after Venti in Genshin Impact?

Following Venti, there will be a re-run banner featuring the five-star Hydro archer, Childe. He’ll be joined by the four-star Cryo polearm user Rosaria and two other characters. Childe is good, but he’s no Venti. If you need a new archer to round out your team, don’t wait for Childe.