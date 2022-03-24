The tone-deaf bard , Venti, is making his way back to Teyvat in Genshin Impact Version 2.6. His banner, Ballad in Goblets, is the first rerun of the new version and drops alongside Ayato. Sadly, we won't be getting Kazuha or Klee as many predicted, but a lot of people who missed out on his first rerun will be overjoyed that Venti is back.

The bard's return ties in with an assortment of Mondstadt and Liyue characters visiting Inazuma for a festival and character crossover. We'll also be venturing into the long-awaited Chasm region in 2.6, investigating some Abyss Order schemes with Dainsleif, and picking up where we left off with the Archon quest.

That said, if you plan on dropping some Wishes on Venti, you're going to need the materials required to ascend him. That is if you actually want to use him. In this Genshin Impact Venti materials guide, I'll run through everything required to level him fully, where to get it, and some handy farming tips to speed up the process.

Venti’s rerun ties into his visit to Inazuma’s Irodori festival. miHoYo

Venti Character Ascension Materials

Vayuda Turquoise (1 Sliver, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, 6 Gemstones)

46 Hurricane Seeds

168 Cecilias

Slime materials (18 Condensate, 30 Secretions, 36 Concentrate)

You'll also need 430-ish Hero's Wit and 420,000 Mora for Venti's ascension costs.

Venti Talent Ascension Materials

“Ballad” scrolls (3 Teachings, 21 Guides, 38 Philosophies)

Slime materials (6 Condensate, 22 Secretions, 31 Concentrate)

6 Tails of Boreas

1 Crown of Insight

It'll also cost 1,625,000 Mora for each talent fully leveled.

Where to find Venti's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Here's where to find each of Venti's talent and character ascension materials:

Vayuda Turquoise and Hurricane Seeds

First off, you're going to need some Vayuda Turquoise to raise Venti's level cap. You can get this from Anemo bosses, but actually, there's only one dedicated Anemo boss in Genshin Impact: The Anemo Hypostasis. Defeating this will also grant you with the Hurricane Seeds boss material Venti requires. Unlike some of the newer Hypostasis bosses, the Anemo variant is extremely easy to defeat. Simply beat the boss, teleport away, and then return after a few minutes to rinse and repeat.

Cecilias

Like Kokomi's Sango Pearls there's unfortunately just one place where Cecilias grow in all of Genshin, meaning that to get the full 168 you need, you'll have to do a few farms. You can find Cecilias on Starsnatch Cliff to the east of Mondstadt, but you can also speed up your farm by buying some from Flora in the city every couple of days, and by growing them in your Serenitea Pot. You can see every Cecilia location on the official Genshin Impact map.

Starsnatch Cliff is the only place you can find Cecilias in all of Teyvat. miHoYo

Slime materials

As the most common enemy in Genshin, I'd be surprised if you didn't already have enough Slime materials knocking around in your inventory. If you need more, though, I'd recommend doing the Blossoms of Wealth of Wisdom, as Slimes are often the enemies you'll fight, and this lets you farm Mora or character XP materials at the same time. This will cost resin, though, so it might be better to just find Slimes in the open world.

Ballad scrolls

These talent ascension scrolls can be farmed from the Forsaken Rift domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. In order to speed up your farm, you should definitely use Condensed Resin to claim double rewards for every individual completion. The recipe for this special resin comes from achieving reputation rank three in Liyue, though you'll need Crystal Cores in order to actually craft it. The best place to get these is from the Crystal Flies around Windrise, and by the domain entrance in the Guyun Stone Forest.

Tail of Boreas

The Tail of Boreas is a possible drop from the weekly Wolf of the North boss. You'll have to complete Razor's quest to actually unlock the boss in-game, but this is pretty early on, so you've probably already done it if you've played Genshin for any length of time. As with other weekly bosses, you can craft this material using Dream Solvent, which is a random drop from weekly bosses, and any of Boreas' other material rewards.

Fun fact: Venti’s form is that of a boy who led a revolt against the god, Decarabian, freeing Mondstadt’s people. miHoYo

Crown of Insight

In order to "crown" a talent, you're going to need a Crown of Insight. There are two ways to get these. The first is from leveling the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma using Electro Sigils, or the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine with Crimson Agate. This will only offer a limited number, though. The second method is through seasonal events. Once in each version, there's usually an event that lets you purchase a Crown of Insight in the event shop with currency.

Mora

Ascending characters is expensive, especially in regards to talents. The best way to get Mora is to complete the Blossoms of Wealth with Condensed Resin to claim double rewards. It's also worth picking a region with enemies that will drop other materials you need. In Venti's case, Mondstadt's Blossoms of Wealth feature a lot of Slime enemies, so you can kill two birds with one stone.

That's all the Genshin Impact Venti materials and where you can get them. We hope you manage to roll him when he returns!