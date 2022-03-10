Genshin Impact Kokomi build makes the priestess a healer and damage-dealer

Kokomi is back , and I'm sure you're all as eager as I am to equip her with an Ocean-Hued Clam and watch as she transforms into a hybrid healing/damage-dealing menace. Now that Yae Miko has departed and the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi are here, you'd expect that most people will be wishing for the Electro Archon over Watatsumi's Hydro healer — and you're probably right.

But I bet there are a select few who didn't grab Kokomi the first time around and have since seen what she can do when equipped with Ocean-Hued Clam. After all, the hybrid healing/damage artifact set came out after Kokomi's banner had already gone. Still, she's back now, ready to heal party members and summon some jellyfish.

In this Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide, we'll run through her best setup for healing and dealing damage, as well as a no-spend option for anyone who doesn't want to go throwing their wishes into the weapon banner void.

Kokomi has returned to Genshin Impact recently as part of the Enkanomiya questline. miHoYo

The best Genshin Impact Kokomi build

Kokomi is an unusual character in the sense that one of her passives, Flawless Strategy, all but eliminates her ability to deal damage through crits, by reducing her crit rate by 100 percent. Kokomi's main strength is as a healer who can also apply Hydro to enemies using her Bake-Kurage jellyfish turrets and her Nereid's Ascension burst.

But the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set changed everything for her, adding an ability that lets you deal damage based upon the amount that a character heals. Now all you really have to do is build Kokomi's HP, from which her healing abilities scale, get a decent set of Ocean-Hued Clam, and watch as she both tops off your party with healing, while also dealing damage to enemies. This build does both of those:

Weapon: Everlasting Moonglow

Everlasting Moonglow Artifact: (4) Ocean-Hued Clam

The five-star Everlasting Moonglow catalyst was released at the same time as Kokomi and was built with her in mind. To start off, it boosts HP, increasing Kokomi's healing effectiveness. It also provides a healing bonus of 10 percent, and similar to Hu Tao's Staff of Homa, it boosts normal attack damage by 1 percent of the max HP of the character using it.

After the character uses an elemental burst, normal attacks that hit opponents also restore 0.6 energy. Most of Kokomi's healing, and therefore damage potential with Ocean-Hued Clam, comes from her burst, so this energy regen is extremely useful for making sure she can use it often. A second choice could be the four-star Prototype Amber, which is very similar. It boosts HP as a substat, and when you use an elemental burst, you regenerate 4 energy every two seconds for six seconds. Party members also regenerate 4 percent HP for two seconds.

In terms of artifacts, as mentioned, Ocean-Hued Clam is very good for Kokomi. Two pieces increase healing effectiveness by 15 percent, while the four-piece effect is a little more complex. When Kokomi heals a character, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for three seconds, accumulating the amount of HP healed, including any overflow. When the three seconds end, it explodes, dealing damage based on 90 percent of the accumulated healing. Each Foam can accumulate 30,000 HP.

As you might expect, this is why it's important to build HP for Kokomi in order to boost her healing, and therefore, the damage potential of these Sea-Dyed Foams. In terms of other stats, you'll want an artifact with a healing bonus if possible, then HP, energy recharge, and attack. Crit damage and crit rate are pretty pointless to build, due to that Flawless Strategy passive we mentioned and its 100 percent crit rate decrease.

Though in charge of Watatsumi’s civil affairs, Kokomi is most at home planning military strategy. miHoYo

Genshin Impact Kokomi F2P build

There are also some great no-spend options for Kokomi, including the new catalyst from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event:

Weapon: Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers or Oathsworn Eye

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers or Oathsworn Eye Artifact: (4) Ocean-Hued Clam

As with her four-star counterpart, Barbara, the three-star Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers catalyst is a really good pick for Kokomi. It boosts HP as a substat, and grants 24 percent increased attack for ten seconds when a new character takes the field. This can only happen once every 20 seconds, making it less strong for fast-switching teams, but it's still a decent support ability to have.

Oathsworn Eye is another decent catalyst choice. Though not as strong as the previous option, it grants increased attack as a substat, and provides some decent energy restoration. When you use an elemental skill, energy recharge is boosted by 24 percent for 10 seconds. Kokomi's healing mainly comes from her burst, so whether you're using her as a pure healer, or a hybrid healer/damage-dealer, being able to use her burst often is pretty vital for her peak play.

In terms of artifacts, it isn't hard to get Ocean-Hued Clam. If you're really struggling for a decent set, or don't want Kokomi to deal damage, then you could always go with Maiden Beloved for its healing boost. Still, both Maiden and Ocean-Hued Clam have the same effect for two-pieces, which might make it a bit redundant. There is such a thing as too much healing, after all, but not if that excess healing is being converted into damaging-dealing Sea-Dyed Foams.

And that's our Genshin Impact Kokomi build. We wish you luck getting her!