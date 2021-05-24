Genshin Impact characters are a journey. With each additional character like Hu Tao, Xiao, and Eula, you have to unlock their abilities. This takes time. You need to collect specific items for each new character. Even if you’re focused, the process of building out a new character could take weeks.

According to leaks, the first five-star Inazuma character, Kazuha is coming to Genshin Impact in version 1.6. He’s got his own set of items needed for leveling up. Once revealed, these could potentially take weeks to collect. Although Kazuha allegedly won’t arrive until version 1.6, he’s currently available in the version 1.6 beta. The Genshin Impact data-mining site, Honey Impact, has luckily used the beta to uncover all the items you’ll need to increase Kazuha’s Talent and Ascension levels.

Here are the seven items that you need to farm before Kazuha comes to the game.

What are Kazuha's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

According to the beta test server, upgrading Kazuha's talents requires "Diligence" talent books, Treasure Hoarder-themed items, three Crowns of Insight, and Gilded Scale. Meanwhile, to ascend Kazuha and unlock his level caps, you'll need a mix of Vayuda Turquoise, Maguu Kishin, Sea Ganoderma, and again Treasure Hoarder-themed items.

Upgrade materials needed for Kazuha u/Deviltakoyaki / miHoYo

Where can you farm "Diligence" talent books in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need many "Diligence" series talent books to max out Kazuha's talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Diligence," Guide to "Diligence," and Philosophies of "Diligence." All three can be obtained as drops from the Taishan Mansion domain located by Jueyun Karst in Liyue. You first need to be Adventure Rank 26 to access the domain and you need to visit the mansion on Tuesday or Friday or Sunday to secure the drops.

For specific numbers, Kazuha requires nine Teachings of "Diligence," 63 Guide to "Diligence," and 114 Philosophies of "Diligence."

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Eula is no exception. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events like Unreconciled Stars and Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which both rewarded one Crown of Insight. You can also obtain one by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Where can you farm a Gilded Scale in Genshin Impact?

You can farm this by defeating Azhdaha, a new weekly boss that joined Genshin Impact in version 1.5.

This quest only becomes available after completing Act 2 of Zhongli’s story quest. After that, you’ll be to find the Azhdaha by the Dragon-Queller tree in his very own trounce domain.

Where can you farm Treasure Hoarder Insignia-themed items in Genshin Impact?

Kazuha requires Treasure Hoarder Insignia, Silver Raven Insignia, and Golden Raven Insignia throughout leveling up his character. These are necessities for both increasing his talent level and ascending his level cap.

All three items are found by killing human enemies affiliated with the Treasure Hoarders. Treasure Hoarder Insignia is dropped by any slain human enemy; Silver Raven Insignia are dropped by level 40 and up humans; Golden Raven Insignia are dropped by humans that are level 60 and higher.

As seen in the video above, the best way to collect numerous Treasure Hoarder Insignia in quick succession is by following a farming route. You can begin in the Liyue mountains then make your way around the land, ending at Dragonspine. If you have a strong character and all available waypoints unlocked, this should be a piece of cake. Venti is especially helpful for this. His Elemental Burst allows him to do massive AoE attacks, decimating nearby Treasure Hoarders with a single attack.

To ascend Kazuha to his max level, you'll need a total of 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 30 Silver Raven Insignia, and 36 Golden Raven Insignia. If you're trying to max out Yanfei's talents, you'll need 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 66 Silver Raven Insignia, and 93 Golden Raven Insignia.

Where can you farm Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact?

You currently can’t farm Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact. It’s expected to arrive with Kazuha version 1.6. Once the update is available, you’ll be able to find Sea Ganoderma in a new event-only Golden Apple Archipelago area. It’s unknown how you’ll be able to obtain Sea Ganoderma in subsequent updates.

Where can you farm Vayuda Turquoise and Maguu Kishin in Genshin Impact?

Kazuha is an Anemo character, meaning he needs a ton of Vayuda Turquoise for Ascensions. You can farm these items by defeating Anemo Hypostasises in Mondstadt. Vayuda Turquoise can also be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt. Kazuha requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones.

In addition to the Vayuda Turquoise, Kazuha needs Maguu Kishin for their Ascension. You can’t currently obtain the item. It will be available in Version 1.6 as a drop from the new boss, Maguu Kenki. You can challenge the Maguu Kenki in the event-only Golden Apple Archipelago area. It’s unknown how you’ll be able to obtain Sea Ganoderma in subsequent updates.

Kazuha needs a total of 46 Maguu Kishin to max out. Hopefully, the Maguu Kishin stays available in the next update.