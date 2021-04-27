Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Version 1.6

Genshin Impact has survived a drought. Version 1.3 through 1.5 of the game have been a bit bare. Version 1.3 and 1.4 only added festivals and some minor changes. Version 1.5 added the impressive housing system but lacked the explorative elements that first drew players into the game.

Following a massive leak on Twitter, we know what’s coming in Genshin Impact Version 1.6.

The game is finally adding more of what made it so compelling in the first place – exploration. It seems that even an area from the mysterious Inazuma might be getting added to Genshin Impact in version 1.6.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact version 1.6.

When is the Genshin Impact version 1.6 release date?

Developer miHoYo has yet to set an official date for Genshin Impact version 1.5 Given the six-week cycle that the game updates operate on, it’s possible to estimate a release date. Version 1.5 arrived on April 28, 2021. so version 1.5 will probably debut around June 9, 2021.

Is there a Genshin Impact version 1.6 trailer?

No, not yet. MiHoYo has yet to officially announce the update, so there isn’t a trailer available.

What character banners will be in Genshin Impact version 1.6?

Characters that will be available in 1.6 have yet to be revealed through official means. However, two Twitter users – Lumie_Lumie and Dimbreath – have uncovered the update through data mining.

It seems that there will be two character banners in Version 1.6. The update will allegedly open with a re-run of the five-star Pyro Catalyst character, Klee. After that, we’ll supposedly have a banner with Kazuha, a new five-star character from Inazuma.

Who is Kazuha in Genshin Impact version 1.6?

Little has been revealed about Kazuha so far.

We know that Kazuha is a new five-star character from Inazuma. He uses Anemo and wields a sword. Kazuha is described as a ronin from Inazuma. He currently lives within Beidou’s fleet in Liyue. He is calm yet acts freely, and his past is buried in his heart.

We’ll likely learn more about him as we get closer to the actual update.

Will Inazuma be in Genshin Impact version 1.6?

According to another two leakers, Inazuma will be in version 1.6.

Supposedly, version 1.6 will feature a prelude for Inazuma, providing travelers access to a small amount of land in the nation. It seems that this is only a starter ara, granting players an introduction to the nation.

You’ll explore the nation by water using a skiff. The skiff can be damaged, requiring you to use a new gadget to repair it.

Story-wise, you’ll allegedly enter Inazuma with help from the pirate, Beidou. In this interaction, you’ll be re-acquainted with Beidou and Kazuha will be introduced in the story. They supposedly travel together.

Inazuma itself will supposedly continue to grow across future updates. It’s far from being finished. MiHoYo previously added Liyue in a similarly piecemeal manner during the three Genshin Impact closed beta tests that occurred before the official release.

What are the Genshin Impact version 1.6 events?

A name card that supposedly comes from an event in version 1.6. miHoYo / Honey Impact

There are currently two events that are expected to be added in Genshin Impact version 1.5.

The first event is the Ludi Harpastum, an annual song and wine festival that occurs in Mondstadt. It has been alluded to in the main story and within the Genshin Impact manhua. Leakers claim the event will center on Klee and will last 15 days.

The second supposed event places you in a score attack similar to the Hypostatic Symphony against the two Liyue bosses, the Primo Geovishap and the Oceanid. You’ll also be able to fight a new enemy from Inazuma named Maguu Kenki. Then the event will conclude with a fight against all three foes simultaneously.

It’s unknown if this version of the Oceanid is the one you fight in Liyue or the one found in the Wishful Drops event.

There’s likely at least one more event that has yet to be datamined.

What other additions will be in Genshin Impact version 1.6?

Other additions are currently unknown, but there are almost always quality of life changes in every Genshin Impact update.

These are less notable changes, so many likely won’t be revealed until the inevitable version 1.6 livestream.