Beidou damage-dealer build will make your Genshin Impact team unstoppable

Genshin Impact has a massive roster of playable characters. Each character is usable in their own way, but you can ascend them to excellence with the right artifacts and weapons. The claymore wielding Electro character, Beidou can seem like a dead weight on your team, but she can become a crucial character if you give her the right build.

Here's how to craft the perfect Beidou build in Genshin Impact.

What's the best Beidou build in Genshin Impact?

Beidou works best as your team's Sub DPS — a damage dealer that you bring out to either enhance your main damage dealer or deal decisive elemental attacks. For her to be an effective member of your team, you'll want to focus on increasing three stats: Electro damage , total HP , and base attack .

Beidou's Elemental Skill Tidecaller scales off of her HP. So the higher her HP, the greater Electro damage her skill deals. If you can concurrently increase Beidou's Electro damage and her HP, she'll quickly become a frightening new addition to your team.

To achieve her ultimate form, you'll need to give her three things:

Prototype Archaic Claymore (2) Thundering Fury artifacts (2) Gladiator's Finale Artifacts

How to get the Prototype Archaic in Genshin Impact

Beidou's ideal weapon is rather easy to acquire. You can get the Prototype Archaic by crafting it at any forge found in Liyue Harbor or Mondstadt.

All it requires you to have is one Northlander Claymore Prototype, 50 Crystal Chunks, and 50 White Iron Chunks. Those items are rather easy to find if you know where to search.

When using the Prototype Archaic, Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50 percent chance to deal an additional 240 percent attack damage to enemies within a small AoE. You can use the effect once every 15 seconds.

How to get Thundering Fury Artifacts in Genshin Impact

With two Thundering Fury artifacts equipped, Beidou's Electro attacks will deal 15 percent more damage. This means that while HP is increasing your overall shield strength, your Electro damage will have a second multiplier added to it, making Beidou all the more fatal against enemies weak to Electro-type attacks like Ice, Pyro, and Hydro types.

You can obtain Thundering Fury by completing Domain of Blessing: Fires of Purification III through VI. You can find this domain in Mondstadt, to the south of Starsnatch Cliff.

How to get Gladiator's Finale Artifacts in Genshin Impact

While you have two Gladiator's Finale artifacts equipped, Beidou's base attack will increase by 18 percent, allowing for every attack to deal way more damage.

You can obtain Gladiator's Finale artifacts by defeating elite bosses like Cryo Regisvine, Geo Hypostasis, Oceanid, and Pyro Regisvine. Weekly bosses like the Wolf of the North will drop Gladiator's Finale artifacts on occasion as well.

Us these two artifact pair in tandem to make your Beidou unstoppable.