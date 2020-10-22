7 best places to farm White Iron and Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact offers a sweeping open-world adventure full of interesting characters, but for any players who've reached the endgame, White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks become an invaluable resource. These somewhat scarce ores are used to craft better weapons for your characters. Which, in turn, will make your entire party more powerful.

So how do you get your hands on more White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks?

How do you mine in Genshin Impact?

If you have yet to personally encounter White Iron or Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact, they're items obtained through mining. They're primarily gained by destroying ore that spawns throughout Teyvat. You can generally spot ore by using your Elemental Sight. All ore will glow orange while elemental sight remains active.

Here's a look at White Iron Chunks in the wilds of 'Genshin Impact.' MiHoYo

You can mine ore by attacking it. Characters with claymores are able to destroy ore far faster than any other weapon in Genshin Impact, so it's best to use one while mining. Each broken ore can deliver one to three pieces of usable material.

If you're specifically looking to mine White Iron or Crystal Chunks, both can be distinguished from other ore using their unique exteriors. White Iron Chunks have a stony grey-ish exterior and boxy shape. Crystal Chunks feature a deep sky blue shading and a more jagged shape. Both will also feature a small glimmer, if you're having trouble finding the items.

White Iron or Crystal Chunks can be found throughout the world. If you find a location with an ample supply of either available, make sure to mark it on your map. All ore respawns after a few days.

Best Genshin Impact White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks farming locations

The best method is to find a cluster of ore in an area that you know doles out quite a bit of White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks. Using a mix of information gleaned from Reddit, the Genshin Impact interactive map, and our own experience, we've found six areas that you need to explore to gain White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks

1. Stormterror's Lair

On the ground floor of Stormterror's Lair, you can find more than 20 spots that will spawn Crystal Chunks. The biggest batch is concentrated southwest of the main tower. If you're lucky, a run through Stormterror's lair will earn you up to 60 Crystal Chunks.

2. Spiral Abyss

If you've unlocked the crescent-shaped islet that houses the Spiral Abyss in Mondstadt's southeastern quadrant, you've gained access to one of the quickest places to farm a good haul of White Iron Chunks. If you fast travel to the islet, you'll find numerous White Iron Chunks ready to be mined. This will be a fairly small haul, but it's easy and quick to grab.

Crystal Chunks in 'Genshin Impact' are bright blue. MiHoYo

3. Mt. Aozang

Teleport to the northernmost waypoint in the area and you'll have two options. Firstly, you can try scaling the mountain. If you can reach the cloud Adeptus' area at the peak, you'll find around 8 spawn points for White Iron Chunks. By instead choosing to descend into Huaguang stone forest located below the waypoint, you'll find a river flowing into a wide cave. The cave holds at least a dozen Crystal Chunks to harvest.

4. Wolvendom

After spawning at the Wolvendom waypoint closest to the shore, head to the southeast. You'll immediately spot a massive bolder that's holding numerous mineable White Iron Chunks. There are six total pieces of White Iron ore to find here, allowing you to earn up to 18 White Iron Chunks. There's also a single Crystal ore, allowing you to harvest oodles of ore.

5. Stormbearer Mountains

Select the Teleportation point that's located north of Starfell Lake's statue of the seven. Once you've spawned, head east. You'll find a massive rock formation similar to the one in Wolvendom. Again, this one will hold five minable White Iron ore and two minable Crystals. These can yield up to 15 and six White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks.

Other ways to farm White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact

There's a fair chance that five spawn points won't be enough to sate your need for ore. Alas, you might be tired of teleporting and physically mining ore. Luckily, there are two other methods to full your need for ore that will likely be far faster and require less involvement.

6. Expeditions

After reaching Adventure Rank 14 you'll unlock Expeditions at the Adventurers' Guild. This feature allows you to send characters that aren't in your party away for either 4, 8, 12, or 20 hours. The longer you send them away, the greater your reward will become. It's an excellent way to passively farm both White Iron Chunks and Crystal Chunks.

Mining based Expeditions are available at Whispering Woods, Dadaupa Gorge, and Yaoguang Shoal. You should certainly adjust your time based on the needed materials. If you need Crystal Chunks, 20-hour Expeditions are for you. After 20 hours your character will return with three to four White Iron Chunks and seven to eight Crystal Chunks.

On the other hand, if you need more White Iron Chunks, you should do the eight-hour expedition. Upon completion, the eight-hour one will yield seven to eight White Iron Chunks. It's faster than the 20 hour one, allowing you to complete far more in a single day.

7. Purchase White Iron Chunks in Liyue Harbor

If you're still in the market for White Iron Chunks, there's a vendor in Liyue Harbor who sells ore named Shitou. He's located slightly north of Liyue Harbor's alchemy booth. You can purchase up to 10 White Iron Chunks at a time. He also sells Noctilucous Jade and normal Iron Chunks. Shitou's stock refills every three days.