Genshin Impact is always innovating. With each Genshin Impact in-game event, be it the Hypostatic Symphony, Marvelous Merchandise, or the Lantern Rite Festival, the game introduces a wildly different system for players to enjoy. In the latest event, Five Flushes of Fortune, filters have been added to the photo mode. You can collect all the filters throughout the event and earn vital Primogems as a reward.

Here's everything you need to know about the Five Flushes of Fortune photo event.

When is the Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune end date?

Five Flushes of Fortune began when the Version 1.3 update launched on February 3 and will conclude on February 10 at 4 a.m. Eastern .

How do you start Five Flushes of Fortune in Genshin Impact?

To start the event, head to Liyue Harbor and speak to Ji Tong . His location should be clearly marked on the map with an old-timey camera icon. He'll give you a short quest called Kurious Kamera , concluding with you getting the titular Kamera.

From that point on, you'll need to collect new photos using the prompt found on the event page, which will change every day. The prompt will always be a combination of a specific color and category. For example, the first day asked you to photograph red items, meaning things that you could collect that were also red. Day two asked players to photograph blue creatures, meaning anything alive that had a blue hue to them.

Ji Tong and his Kurious Kamera miHoYo

You can tell if something will count for the prompt if a small blue ring appears around them when you use the Kamera.

You can take up to 10 photos a day. Each photo you take will reward a filter. Once you've collected one of each filter, you can head back to Ji Tong to trade him for a reward including Primogems, Mora, and more.

How do you get every filter in Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune?

You obtain filters by taking photos. The filter you get in exchange for taking a photo depends on many things like lighting, the subject's natural coloration, and more. You can work towards specific filters by changing the time of day, thus adjusting the lighting, but this might not be worth your time. You'll likely get numerous filters throughout the day by just proceeding as usual without putting extra stress into obtaining a specific one.

How do you trade filters in Genshin Impact's Five Flushes of Fortune event?

If you do find yourself lacking a specific filter or that you have an abundance of another, there's always an option to trade with friends. Using the Photo Swap menu found by going to the Five Flushes of Fortune in-game event page, you can gift filters to friends.

How to take a photo in Five Flushes of Fortune. miHoYo

While this feature doesn't innately support trading, you can use other platforms to help set up a trade. For example, Genshin Impact's official Discord is a great place to meet people to trade. You can also send an in-game message to people you've matched with for co-op to complete domains. You'll likely be able to find the filter you're missing with ease.

Where to find Blue Creatures in Genshin Impact

For Day 2 on February 4, Five Flushes of Fortune requested photographs of blue creatures. There are many creatures that would qualify like the Oceanid, Slimes, Anemo Hypostasis, Wolf of the North, and more.

To quickly complete this challenge, you should head to two locations. First, go to the water located by the Dawn Winery in Mondstadt . You should find between three and five slimes there. You can take a picture of each one for the daily prompt. After you're done there, head to Dragonspine . You'll find Cryo variants of many normal enemies like the Cyro Mage and Cryo Hilichurl. They'll all be colored blue, making it rather easy to get the remaining photos.