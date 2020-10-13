6 best ways to get more Wishes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact might be free-to-play, but it mixes the best parts of Breath of the Wild with the randomized gacha elements that make games like Fire Emblem Heroes so addicting — and potentially expensive. Genshin Impact uses a "Wishes" system to randomly generate new characters and weapons, and while you can spend real money on Wishes, there are a few other methods of acquiring them.

Wishes are obtained by using items called Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. If you don't have either of the Fate items, you can buy them with Primogems or Genesis Crystals. As you'll want to constantly improve and unlock new characters and weapons, you'll need to have enough Primogems to buy Fates. It's a bit of a complicated system.

For anyone looking to earn more Wishes, these are the six best methods to farm the Primogems needed to make that happen for you in Genshin Impact.

6. Main Story Quests

The most simple way to gain more Primogems and other rewards in Genshin Impact is by completing quests that are part of the game's main story. While quest rewards vary from mission to mission, completing the main story should net players enough Primogems to acquire enough Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate to spend on Wishes.

If you've exhausted the other options but haven't completed the story, these missions are a good way to gain a stable income of Wishes.

5. Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss is a late-game domain that players can't even access until they are Adventure Rank 20. But if you've played Genshin Impact for a while and are looking to obtain more Wishes, the Bounty rewards for clearing rooms or getting enough Abyssal Stars are really helpful.

After running through these tough challenges over and over, you should accrue enough Primogems to buy a lot of Wishes.

4. Chests, Shrines, and Fast Travel Points

While Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate are rarely given out in this way, an easy way to quickly obtain other currencies like Primogems is to open chests and find shrines and fast travel points.

While buying the Fate items costs 160 Primogems, you do obtain quite a few of them by just playing.

3. Statues of the Seven

Players can find the Statues of the Seven around the world of Genshin Impact. These statues are not only helpful landmarks that can restore the health of your party, but they grant some Primogems as well. Make sure you find these if you want enough Primogems to afford Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate.

2. Daily Commissions

Once players hit Adventure Rank 12, Daily Commissions open up. These give players daily checklists of objectives to complete in order to gain several items and bonuses, one of which is Primogems.

If you plan on using wishes, it's always a good idea to accept daily commissions whenever you log on to play Genshin Impact.

1. Blessing of the Welkin Moon

If you're willing to drop some money on this free-to-play game, you can gain some Primogems just for logging on every day. After spending $4.99 on the Blessing on the Welkin Moon card, players will get 300 Genesis crystals, which can get converted into Primogems, as well as 90 Primogems a day for 30 days.

Use Primogems at Paimon's Bargain.

Once you've wracked up a lot of Primogems from all of the other objectives, you can buy Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate from Paimon's Bargains, one of the in-game shops.

They cost 160 Primogems . This is one of the most direct ways to gain these items, but also a fairly costly method. That said, it's clear that there are several ways to earn Primogems so you can purchase enough of the items required for Genshin Impact's gacha system.