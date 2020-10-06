Genshin Impact developer offers a bleak update on potential Xbox ports

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play , open-world game that has surged in popularity since its early September release. The title touts an enormous map, reminiscent of the scale of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and magical, hack-and-slash combat that's in the realm of Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The game is currently available on PC and PlayStation 4, but its popularity is in large part due to Genshin Impact's release on mobile platforms. The game launched on iOS and Android on October 1, and according to mobile data firm App Annie, reached 17 million mobile downloads within the first week.

So when will this widely beloved game make its way over to Microsoft consoles like the Xbox One and Xbox Series X?

'Genshin Impact' has been downloaded 17 million times on mobile platforms as of Monday. miHoYo

Genshin Impact developer and publisher miHoYo built the game to support cross-platform support, but Xbox One gamers have been left out of this latest open-world adventure. Owners of Microsoft's console have been eagerly awaiting an update from the Chinese dev that will bring Genshin Impact to Xbox consoles.

Here's everything we know about whether or not Genshin Impact will ever make its debut on the Xbox.

When is the Genshin Impact Xbox release date?

Unfortunately, miHoYo has already revealed that it has no current plans for an Xbox One port. A spokesperson for the Chinese developer spoke to GameRant on September 27 and outright stated an Xbox One version of Genshin Impact is off the table.

"We have plans regarding next-generation consoles, and we will be announcing them as these plans take shape," they said. "We do not currently have plans to release the game on Xbox."

Unless miHoYo is planning a surprise release, that statement nixed any hope that Genshin Impact will make it to Xbox One. But there's a chance that the developer could make a next-gen version of the title that could make it to Microsoft's line of consoles.

When is the Genshin Impact Xbox Series X and Series S release date?

MiHoYo revealed that it has plans to bring Genshin Impact to next-gen consoles, which could very well include the Xbox Series X and Series S. But it's far more likely that they're talking about the PlayStation 5 instead.

While an Xbox One port might be out of the question, there's still some hope for an Xbox Series X and Series S version when next-gen consoles are released in November. miHoYo

The developer did not explicitly state that a Series X and S port is in the works but it didn't rule out a port either. The developer has not revealed why it skipped on an Xbox One port, but if it's trying to get as many people playing Genshin Impact as possible a Series X and S version seems like the natural next step.

Until then, it seems like playing the free-to-play title on PC with an Xbox One controller will be the closest gamers will be able to get to playing Genshin Impact on the console.