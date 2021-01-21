Where to find Liben in Genshin Impact's 2021 Marvelous Merchandise event

Genshin Impact is an endless party. There are new events popping up in the game every single week. For their next big event, Genshin Impact is bringing back Liben, an old favorite who first appeared in the game during its opening month. He's changed quite a bit since the last time, enhancing both his rewards and difficulty.

Here's everything we know about the event.

When are the Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise start and end times?

The Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event will begin on January 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern and conclude on January 1 at 4 a.m. Eastern .

How do you complete the Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact?

Similar to when this event ran the first time, Liben will be in a new location every day. And for each new location, he's going to ask for something a bit different. In exchange, Liben will reward you with his Box 'O Marvels , a grab-bag that includes Primogems and items that can help you level up.

An example of what Liben could request. miHoYo

Since Liben's first rodeo, the event has increased in difficulty. According to an image from the Genshin Impact 1.3 live stream announcing the event, players will now be asked to gift Liben three items per day instead of the previous two. Daily rewards are randomized per world. You can invade a friend's world to check if they received better rewards than you and possibly take their loot in exchange for your own.

After exchanging with Liben on five distinct days, you'll have access to the Mega Box 'O Marvels , which has better rewards than the basic Box 'O Marvels. It's currently unknown in what manner the rewards will be improved. Perhaps they grant more Primogems?

Where is Liben located today in Genshin Impact?

We don't currently know Liben's locations for the new Marvelous Merchandise event. Judging from the above photo where he's clearly in Mondstadt, Liben will likely revisit his old haunts. There's a chance that a few places will be replaced with Dragonspine locations.

Another chance is that locations will be different for each player, much like how his requests differ for every player. If there is an absolute list of Liben's locations in the new event, we'll update this list accordingly.

What are the Marvelous Merchandise event rewards?

The full rewards for Marvelous Merchandise are currently unknown. MiHoYo's blog post for the event claims players can earn "Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora."

Those exact quantities are currently unknown. We do know that Primogems will now be given in higher amounts from Marvelous Merchandise, awarding 40 per day instead of the previous 30 Primogems per day.

We can assume that other rewards might be more valuable this time around as well.