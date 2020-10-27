Where to find Pinecones in Genshin Impact for Marvelous Merchandise

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play RPG with an ongoing story. In-between narrative updates, the game often hosts short-term events like the co-op battle mode Elemental Crucible and more recently a new event called Marvelous Merchandise. During it, an NPC named Liben will have you locate 10 items for him every day for the duration of the event.

On October 27, Liben is looking for 10 Pinecones.

Here are the three best spots to find Pinecones for him.

How do you find Pinecones in Genshin Impact?

Pinecones are often located beneath Fir trees in Genshin Impact. If you don't know how to spot a fir tree, look for trees that have thin trunks with short jagged branches on the bottom and flakey thin foliage on the upper half. Here's a picture of the tree you need to find.

A Fir tree in its natural habitat. MiHoYo

Look underneath the tree to find your required Pinecones. You can also utilize Elemental Sight to locate Pinecones in areas where you know they spawn.

Three locations to farm Pinecones in Genshin Impact

1. Qingce Village

If you use the teleportation waypoint by the village in Liyue, you'll immediately find a bridge that has up to nine Pinecones on it at any given time. Make sure to use the waypoint stationed above the "Q" in Qingce on the map for the easiest access.

2. Stormbarer Mountains

Teleport to the northernmost waypoint on Stormbearer mountains and trek your way up to the Anemo Hypostasis boss. Along the way, you should run into multiple Fir trees baring numerous Pinecones. The largest cluster in the area is directly west of the Anemo boss.

3. Wolvendom

The area directly north of Dawn Winery features Pinecones scattered throughout it. There aren't any clusters as you might find in the previous spots, but it's great if you need some extra pinecones to round out your inventory.

What can you do with Pinecones in Genshin Impact?

If you've already hit your required amount for Liben's daily request, you can put the remaining Pinecones to good use in a meal. After reaching Adventure Rank 15 you'll unlock the one-time dungeon, Temple of the Wolf. You can complete it to unlock a recipe for Mondstadt Hash Browns.

Each serving requires two pinecones, one potato, and one jar of jam. It's simple enough to make. The dish restores 30 to 34 percent of Max HP and grants an additional bonus of 600 to 1,900 HP. It's great to eat when you're in a cinch.