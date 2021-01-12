Every Special Treasure location in the Genshin Impact Lost Riches event

Genshin Impact is brimming with secrets . Sure, stumbling upon the secret tucked within the Nine Pillars of Peace or locating the Dragonspine's hidden room by gathering the three keys might satisfy some. Those on the hunt for more adventure can find it in the Lost Riches event by hunting for Special Treasures. Players have to find concealed goodies throughout Teyvat using just a photo and a location name as reference points.

Alternatively, you can skip the stress and check this handy list for every Special Treasure location for the Lost Riches event.

What is a Special Treasure in Genshin Impact Lost Riches?

In the Lost Riches event, you're told to excavate specific areas in Teyvat for buried Iron Coins. As interludes between every few dig sites, you have the option to search for a "Special Treasure."

Unlike normal treasures, details for Special Treasures are scarce. You'll be just a region name and a photograph and have to find the location based on that.

Once you reach the location, you'll have to complete a short challenge to earn your reward. You can earn anything from a handful of Hero's Wit experience books to 60 Primogems.

Where is the Brightcrown Canyon Special Treasure?

You'll unlock the first Special Treasure location after completing Treasure Area three. The Special Treasure is located in Mondstadt's Brightcrown Canyon area. You can find the exact location on the map below.

The first Special Treasure location. miHoYo

Once you arrive at the location, head underneath the destroyed church to excavate the Special Treasure. To unlock the treasure, you'll have to defeat two Abyss Mages – one Hyrdo and one Cryo – while only being frozen a maximum of two times. You'll be okay if you can avoid using any Hydro characters and puddles. Utilize Pyro characters to swiftly defeat both foes.

If you can best this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 60 Primogems, 10 Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora, and 6 Mystic Enchantment Ores.

Where is the Yaoguang Shoal Special Treasure?

After you've completed Treasure Area seven, you'll be able to hunt the second Special Treasure. It can be found in Liyue's Yaoguang Shoal area. Or you can simply check the map below for an exact location.

The second Special Treasure in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

Look for a bright yellow light in the beach sands, this will denote where you have to dig to unlock the Special Treasure challenge. For this battle, you'll need to win three rounds of combat. You'll first fight a Geoshield Mitachurl (the large goblin-like creatures with geo shields), then you'll fight a second Geoshield Mitachurl, and finally, you'll face a Stonehide Lawachurl (the large Hilichurls with stone armor). You'll have to defeat all three within the time limit. Each successful kill will extend the timer.

Bring an attack enhancing meal with you and your best Claymore user to easily defeat all three. Try getting through the first two rounds quickly. Lawachurls are rather massive damage sponges, so they'll take a large chunk of time to defeat.

If you can beat this challenge, you'll earn 60 Primogems, 3 Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora, and 6 Mystic Enchantment Ores.