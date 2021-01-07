Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Lost Riches event

Genshin Impact is an endless jamboree. There's always an event going on, like the recent one, Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which saw players exploring the new Dragonspine region while wielding a supposedly cursed sword. Now, Genshin Impact has a new treasure hunting event called Lost Riches. It's brimming with the romance of adventure as you attempt to locate loot throughout Teyvat.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Genshin Impact Lost Riches event start time?

The Lost Riches event will begin on January 8 at 10 a.m. Eastern . Unlike large updates such as Genshin Impact version 1.3, the start time is based on your local server time and not the time in China.

Where is Ulman during the Genshin Impact Lost Riches event?

To kick-off event festivities, you'll need to find a man named Ulman. He's located in the Stone Gate area, situated on the border of Liyue and Mondstadt. If you're having trouble finding it, reference the below map for an exact location.

Stone Gate, circled in yellow. miHoYo / Map Genie

How do you find treasure during the Genshin Impact Lost Riches event?

For the duration of the event, you'll be provided a location that might hold treasure, which you can scour for loot. Once you've claimed all the loot available in an area, you can then move onto another, more bountiful location. A treasure-seeking Seelie pet will aid you in your search.

Like your very own beachside metal detector, the Seelie will glow brighter as you get closer to the treasure. Once you've arrived, the treasure will be marked on the ground with a bright yellow aura. You'll earn a few Iron Coins for collecting the treasure. Once you've accrued enough Iron Coins, you can spend the currency in the Lost Riches event shop on some valuable goodies.

How do you earn a pet Seelie in the Genshin Impact Lost Riches event?

Lost Riches shop, as of the 1.2 livestream. miHoYo

The Lost Riches' crown prize is the pet Seelie. If you complete enough treasure hunts, you can permanently keep the Seelie who follows during the event as your pet. Though a hallmark of other long-running games like World of Warcraft, this marks the first available pet in Genshin Impact. According to the Genshin Impact 1.2 live stream, you can purchase the Seelie in the Lost Riches shop for 280 Iron Coins. There are three Seelie colors available: Dayflower, Rosé, and Curcuma. Which are just fancy ways to say light blue, neon red, and yellow.

You can only purchase one of the three Seelie as your pet, so make sure it's the color you want.

As another event first, you can also purchase Primogems from the event shop. There are three packs of 100 Primogems available, each on costs 80 Iron Coins.